Brewery concocts beer that tastes like Lucky Charms cereal

Are you the type to drink the milk after finishing a bowl of Lucky Charms? Maybe, as a college student, you enjoyed the occasional bowl of beereal (cereal with beer over it instead of milk).
If so, a Virginia brewery has a new product for you.
Smartmouth Brewing Co. in Norfolk is releasing a limited edition beer called Saturday Morning IPA that it says tastes like Lucky Charms cereal.
How? According to Smartmouth, it has been brewed “with in-house toasted marshmallows and bulk dehydrated-marshmallow-bits. It has been hopped and dry-hopped with Galaxy and Calypso hops.”
The result is a beverage with 6.6 percent ABV and a nose that is “sweet and citrus, with orange and pear aromas,” Smarthouse’s website states. The cereal taste is “slight,” it says, and the result is “magically ridiculous.”
"It is just a beer evoking nostalgia in adults who remember days when Saturday mornings were a time that you sat around watching cartoons and playing games," brewery spokeman Chris Neikirk told USA Today.
If you’re thinking of trying Saturday Morning IPA, however, you’ll need to travel to Virginia. The beer will be distributed to limited restaurants, bars and specialty shops in Virginia, but none will be shipped out of state.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}