Avalon to host Easter egg hunt in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - It's almost time to head to the basement and dig out those Easter egg baskets!
Easter Sunday is Apr. 21 this year and groups, businesses and towns across the Atlanta area are celebrating with food deals, Easter egg hunts, celebrations and more.
On Saturday, Apr. 20, celebrate Easter with the fifth annual Hop-A-Long Easter Egg Hunt in The Plaza at Avalon.
The first hunt for kids ages 0 to 3 will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the hunt for kids ages 4 to 7 at 9:30 a.m.
During the egg-cellent hunt, children will collect 10 eggs and bring them to the trade-in tent to receive a delicious bag of treats.
In addition, guests are invited to stop by Concierge to visit adorable live bunnies from the Georgia House Rabbit Society. Throughout the event, kids can participate in face painting and other festive activities.
Later in the afternoon, JJ’s Flower Truck is celebrating spring along The Boulevard with two floral arranging classes in The Plaza, just in time for Easter. Guests are invited to craft beautiful bouquets while enjoying a complimentary glass of wine during classes scheduled for 2 or 4 p.m. Reservations are required to attend, and the cost is $60 per person.
