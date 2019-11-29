0 Atlanta pop-up bars get you in holiday spirit

Already in winter holiday mode? You’re not alone -- gather your friends or make some new ones while showing off your ugly Christmas sweaters and sipping on some spiked egg nog at these metro Atlanta holiday pop-up bars.

Blitzen Room at Biltong Bar. The Ponce City Market location of South African-inspired bar and restaurant Biltong Bar is celebrating the season with holiday pop-up Blitzen Room. Find vintage Christmas decor and seasonally-themed cocktails including the Chartreuse Hot Chocolate and Frozen Egg Nog. The Blitzen Room at Biltong Bar will be open Dec. 2-26, with hours from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-0620, biltong-bar.com/

Bo Ling Chop Suey Palace Pop-Up at Hampton + Hudson. Inspired by the classic holiday movie “A Christmas Story," Bo Ling Chop Suey Palace pop-up will feature festive decor, a special Chinese menu and Bo Ling cocktails and beer from 6-11 p.m. Dec. 11-23 and Dec. 25, when the restaurant will serve the special Chinese menu exclusively alongside drink specials, with "A Christmas Story" and football games playing on televisions around the restaurant. Hampton + Hudson’s regular menu will be available in the other areas of the restaurant during regular business hours and Bo Ling dishes will also be available to-go on Dec. 25.

299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com/

‘A Christmas Story’ pop-up at Foxtrot Liquor Bar. Midtown’s Foxtrot Liquor Bar will be decked out with a “Christmas Story” theme and will offer cocktails including the Oh Fudge and Boozy Hot Chocolate. Feeling more tropical? Head next door for Tiki Tango Hideaway Oasis’ tiki pop-up (see details below). Foxtrot’s holiday pop-up will be open from 5 p.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday and 5 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturday from Dec. 2-28.

45 13th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-856-4266, foxtrotbar.com/

Holiday Luau Pop-up and Kick Off at Sweet Auburn BBQ. To kick off the season of celebration, Sweet Auburn BBQ will host Kamayan ATL, the Atlanta-based Filipino pop-up restaurant, on Dec. 2 for a collaborative luau-inspired menu of dishes including BBQ skewers, fried kalbi yakisoba and smoked huli huli chicken. Following the pop-up event, Sweet Auburn BBQ will offer a festive food menu and tiki-inspired cocktails alongside its regular menu plus holiday luau decor through the end of the year.

656 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-3550, sweetauburnbbq.com/

Holiday Pop-Up Bar at Red Sky Tapas & Bar. Get in the spirit at Red Sky’s second annual holiday pop-up, this year featuring a “Christmas Story” theme. Guests can expect the East Cobb restaurant to be covered floor to ceiling with festive décor, including an icicle-covered and a kitschy photo room. The restaurant partnered with Village Green Flowers & Gifts in Smyrna to introduce holiday greens to the space including garland and white silk magnolias and Christmas trees.

A special tapas and entree menu will offer items including the Christmas Burger, an oven-roasted turkey burger with cornbread dressing, duck gravy, cranberry chutney and parmesan green beans and Turducken Egg Rolls filled with turkey, smoked duck, chicken and mashed potatoes and drizzled with orange-ginger sauce.

The cocktail menu features drinks including the Cranberry Mule, Shoot Your Eye Out Eggnog, Winterwonderland Martini, Malted Ovaltine Martini and Christmas in a Glass.

Entertainment for the pop-up will include dueling pianos and a tacky Christmas sweater contest,

The holiday pop up will launch on Tuesday, November 19 - December 31, during regular business hours. Red Sky Tapas & Bar will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. 770-973-0100, redskytapas.com/

Little Christmas Spirit at Little Spirit. The Inman Park cocktail bar is bringing back its Little Christmas Spirit, featuring old favorites such as the frozen egg nog and a hot toddy bar and new items including a sparkling cocktail served in a snow globe.

The pop-up will begin Nov. 25 and will be open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Saturday, closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. littlespiritatl.com

Miracle on Monroe and Miracle on Highland. This crowd favorite holiday pop-up returns for the fourth year with two locations. Miracle on Monroe returns to the Midtown Promenade Tapa Tapa space and Miracle on Highland makes another appearance at The Brasserie & Neighborhood Cafe Parish.

Both locations will feature over-the-top Christmas decor, Christmas music and Christmas-themed cocktails including the Snowball Old-Fashioned and the Mistletoe Shot.

Beverage and cocktail menus will be the same for each location, with Miracle Chex mix and cookie plates available at both. Food menus will be customized per location and announced mid-November. Miracle on Highland will offer holiday brunch on the weekends.

The week of Nov. 25 only, to kick off the holiday season, Miracle on Monroe will be open Monday-Friday (except for Thanksgiving) and Miracle on Highland will open on Black Friday. Following the Thanksgiving holiday, both Miracle locations will resume their typical schedule. Both Miracle locations last through New Year’s Eve (closed only on Christmas day) and are first come first serve, with only partial or full buyouts available for reservations. In addition, they will each host a charity event with details to be determined.

Miracle will be open 5 p.m.-midnight Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Mondays and Tuesdays are closed but available for private party bookings.

Entrance is 21 and up, with no entry fee. There is a 2-hour limit for tables and a 20% service charge added to each check at Miracle on Monroe.

Miracle on Monroe, 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta and Miracle on Highland, 240 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. miraclebaratlanta.com/

Santa’s Bar at Noble Fin. Noble Fin will kick off the holidays with Santa’s Bar at 4 p.m. on Black Friday. Guests attending opening day will receive a free glass of Cava. The holiday pop-up will run through Dec. 31 and will feature a holiday festive atmosphere and 10 holiday cocktails including the Apple Cider Old Fashioned, Hot Buttered Rum and the Holiday Spiked Eggnog. A complete cocktail list and hours will be announced soon.

5260 Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree Corners. 770-599-7979, noblefinrestaurant.com/

Santa’s Secret ‘Stache at Santa’s Fantastical. Returning for the second time, Santa’s Fantastical, a pop-up which bills itself as a “whimsical indoor wonderland which merges timeless traditions with innovative technology and immersive visuals,” this year features a treat for adults. In the 21+ Santa’s Secret ‘Stache speakeasy, guests can mingle with Hipster Santa and Missy Claus and sip on holiday-themed

libations. Food including pretzels, cinnamon rolls and brownie bars can be found at Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen next door. Check Instagram daily for the Secret ‘Stache entry word of the day.

1155 Mount Vernon Hwy, Atlanta. 470-514-5446, santasfantastical.com/



Sippin’ Santa at Bon Ton. The all-ages tiki pop-up bar from the team behind Miracle returns for its second year at Bon Ton in Midtown. Featuring a Christmas-meets-paradise drink menu and Christmas decor.

Bon Ton will keep its normal hours serving lunch and dinner and won’t offer its traditional drink menu during Sippin’ Santa. The pop-up will be open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday.

On the week of November 25 only, to kick off the holiday season, Sippin’ Santa will be open Monday-Wednesday. Following the Thanksgiving holiday, Sippin’ Santa will resume its typical schedule. Sippin’ Santa will last through New Year’s Eve (closed only on Christmas day) and is first come first serve.

There is a 2-hour limit for tables and a 20% service charge added to each check.

674 Myrtle St. SE, Atlanta. miraclebaratlanta.com/

Tiki Holiday at SOS Tiki Bar. Kicking off at 6 p.m. Nov. 27, SOS’ holiday pop-up will feature a selection of Christmas-themed tiki drinks, including The Grinch, made with Panamanian rum, gin, falernum, boomsma, coconut, lemon, guava, bitters and bubbles. Also look for Christmas movie-themed food from Sweet E's pop-up kitchen, plus some extra surprises. Tiki Holiday will be open from 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and run through Dec. 28. The pop-up will be open Christmas Eve but closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day,

340 Church St., Decatur. 404-377-9308, sostiki.com/

Tiki Christmas at Tiki Tango Hideaway Oasis. Say “aloha” to a tiki-tinged holiday at Tiki Tango Hideaway Oasis’ tiki Christmas pop-up, featuring Christmas tiki decor and holiday specials including the St. Nick, a play on a hot buttered rum. Tiki Tango’s holiday pop-up will be open from 5 p.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday and 5 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturday from Dec. 2-28.

57 13th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6189, tikitangoatl.com/

