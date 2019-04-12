Atlanta Jazz Festival announces lineup for free concerts

ATLANTA - It's almost time for the Atlanta Jazz Festival!
One of the country’s largest free jazz festivals invites music lovers from around the region to be immersed in jazz music culture.
The lineup includes a variety of jazz sounds and stylings that will delight more than 150,000 attendees on three newly-named stages: The Meadow Stage, Oak Hill Stage and Park Drive Stage.
The country’s longest running free jazz festival will take place over Memorial Day Weekend: Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, in Piedmont Park.
Sunday will feature a special lineup of all Atlanta-grown artists on the Meadow Stage that will epitomize the city’s deep, rich history of local jazz talent.
The complete lineup for the 2019 festival includes:
Saturday, May 25, 2019
Park Drive Stage:
12:30 p.m. Avery Dixon, Saxophone Extraordinaire
2:30 p.m. Joel Ross ‘Good Vibes’
4:30 p.m. Christian Sands
6:30 p.m. Makaya McCraven
Oak Hill Stage:
1:30 p.m. Ofer Assaf Quartet
3:30 p.m. Delfeayo Marsalis
5:30 p.m. Takuya Kuroda
7:30 p.m. Richard Bona
Meadow Stage:
1 p.m. Alicia Olatuja
3 p.m. Stefon Harris + Blackout
5 p.m. Rhonda Ross & Rodney Kendrick
7 p.m. Marcus Strickland ‘Twi-Life’ feat. Pharoahe Monche
9 p.m. Lizz Wright
Sunday, May 26, 2019
Park Drive Stage:
12:30 p.m. Rialto Jazz for Kids
2:30 p.m. Nicole Banks Long
4:30 p.m. Slim Gambill
6:30 p.m. Michael Mayo
Oak Hill Stage:
1:30 p.m. The Kenny Banks, Jr. Trio
3:30 p.m. OKCello
5:30 p.m Freelance
7:30 p.m. Kandace Springs
Meadow Stage:
1 p.m. The Milkshake Quintet
3 p.m. Alex Lattimore
5 p.m. Gary Motley
7 p.m. Rhonda Thomas
9 p.m. The Royal Krunk Jazz Orkestra
In addition to the Festival on Memorial Day Weekend, the City of Atlanta’s Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs will again host 31 Days of Jazz events throughout metro Atlanta beginning on May 1. Most of the events are free and will occur in a variety of locations across metro Atlanta, including at various MARTA stations, neighborhood parks and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
