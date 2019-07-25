Atlanta Ice Cream Festival returns this weekend

The temperature Saturday is expected to be in the high 80s, but in Piedmont Park you’ll find a frozen oasis.
The 9th annual Atlanta Ice Cream Festival returns to the park July 27, with activities for the entire family. There will be an ice cream eating contest for both kids and adults, performers, dancing and demonstration from members of the Young Chef Institute Team.
And if you indulge in a bit too much ice cream, there will be a fight cancer benefit walk, double dutch jump rope routines, hula hoop competitions and other activities. Wellness sessions will include yoga and free health screenings.
Admission is free, with numerous vendors selling sweet and savory food and beverages.
The Atlanta Ice Cream Festival will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Piedmont Park. The closest intersection is 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive.
If you decide to drive, watch for signs that restrict parking to residents only. There is a parking available nearby in the garage the park shares with Atlanta Botanical Garden. The best bet, however, is to take MARTA.
You are encouraged to bring chairs and umbrellas, but you must leave your pets at home.
