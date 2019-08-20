America's top haunted house announces 2019 dates

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Metro Atlanta’s most terrifying tradition is back for another year.
Netherworld Haunted House will open its frightening attractions for the holiday season on Sept. 27. Every year, the elaborate scare site has new attractions and themes, and 2019 is no different.
Netherworld is an elaborate Halloween attraction featuring dozens of live actors portraying spooky creatures in creepy settings. Each year, Netherworld adopts different scary themes to terrify its guests.
There will be two themed haunted houses for the upcoming season. “Night of the Gorgon,” based on a creature from Greek mythology that can turn people to stone if looked straight in the eye, centers around an “apocalyptic cult” that celebrates the creature. Scares in this attraction include “the Bone-Crunching Stone Colossus” “the Behemoth’s Collapsing Cavern” and “the Twisting Mirrors of Zin,” according to a Netherworld release.
“Cold Blooded,” the second themed attraction, features “cloned prehistoric lifeforms spliced with the DNA of reptilian alien subjects.” Flesh-eating dinosaurs, lizard men and other horrors await visitors, according to Netherworld. In addition to the haunted houses, guests can play in the new Netherworld Laser Adventure Battle Arena, visit the “House of Creeps” monster museum and stroll through a carnival-esque midway, complete with refreshments.
The haunted house attractions are open Sept. 27 and 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and then seven nights a week Oct. 4 through Nov. 3. During that stretch, Netherworld is open from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Netherworld’s final weekend of 2019 is Nov. 8 and 9, when it will be open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tickets are available for specific times of night or general admission. There are also SpeedPass tickets, which get you into the haunted house more quickly. Ticket prices range from $20 to $60 depending on which day you go and what kind of ticket you want to buy. Full ticketing information is available at Netherworld’s website.
Netherworld is located at 2076 West Park Place Blvd. in Stone Mountain.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}