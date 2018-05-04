0 All the 411 on Shaky Knees

The sixth-edition of Shaky Knees will bring fans more than 60 bands on four stages, May 4-6 at Central Park in downtown Atlanta.With so much to see, hear, and taste, here are the important logistics and tidbits to keep festival goers in the know:

SAFETY FIRST: Shaky Knees is dedicated to keeping patrons safe. In case of emergency, we urge attendees to be alert to safety messaging coming from the following sources: Push Notifications through The Official Mobile App available on Android and iOS Video Screens at the Peachtree Stage Audio Announcements at all 4 Stages Real-time updates on Shaky Knees Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

In the event of an evacuation, all attendees should follow the instructions of public safety officials.

Anyone in need of medical or security assistance throughout the weekend may approach any festival security or staff member for the appropriate support.

For more information, visit https://www.shakykneesfestival.com/safety/

TICKETS: 3-Day and 1-Day General Admission and Platinum Tickets are still available and Sunday 1-Day VIP Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.shakykneesfestival.com/tickets/, or Festival Box Office during the hours listed below. Children 8 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. All wristbands contain RFID technology and will be authenticated upon entering the gates.

FESTIVAL LOCATION & HOURS: Shaky Knees Music Festival takes place May 4-6 at Central Park in Atlanta, GA. Friday, May 4: 11:30am - 11pm Saturday, May 5: 11:30am - 11pm Sunday, May 6: 11:30am - 10pm

FESTIVAL BOX OFFICE: The Festival Box Office is located at the corner of North Ave NE & Central Park Place NE and will be open during the following times: Wednesday, May 2 - Thursday, May 3: 11:30am - 7pm Friday, May 4 - Sunday, May 6: 10am - 10pm

WRISTBAND ACTIVATION & CASHLESS: Fans need to activate their wristbands before heading to the park to ensure a smooth process entering the gates. Wristband activation guarantees the wristband is associated with the person wearing it. You can associate an emergency contact to your credential, as well as help expedite any issues you might have once at the fest. To activate, visit https://www.shakykneesfestival.com/wristband/.

Fans can securely link their wristband to a credit or debit card to pay with a tap of the wrist at food vendors, bars, and Festival merchandise tents. To sign up for Cashless, visit https://www.shakykneesfestival.com/wristband/, or activate at the Wristband Registration Tent located just inside of the Entrance.

GETTING TO THE PARK: There is no parking at Shaky Knees. We encourage fans to take other eco-friendly transportation, including public transportation, ride sharing, walking and biking.

Don't miss a beat at Shaky Knees. To get to and from the festival, use the Uber Pickup Zone at the corner of Piedmont and Pine Street. Open your app when you're ready to head out for more information.

ENTERING THE FESTIVAL & BAG SEARCH: There are two entrances to the festival - one at Central Park Place and Linden Ave., and one at Pine St. and Piedmont Ave.

Shaky Knees is committed to the safety and security of fans, artists and staff in the park. ALL bags will be searched before entry. For your safety, bags will be restricted to small purses and draw string bags and may not exceed 14" x 11" x 5" (35cm x 28cm x 12cm). Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited. Hydration packs are allowed, but must be empty and have only one additional pocket.

Fans should be prepared to have their bags searched each time they enter the festival, and should plan for extra time to get through security. Speed things up by checking out the list of prohibited items on the Information Page, and avoid bringing any prohibited materials to the park.

For faster entry, No Bag Express Lanes are located at the entrance for those not carrying a bag.

The entrance also has dedicated Accessibility Lanes. If you have questions about accessibility while on-site please visit the Access Center near the main entrance or emailaccess@shakykneesfestival.com.

SHAKY KNEES MOBILE APP PRESENTED BY YOUR LOCAL FORD DEALER: The Official Shaky Knees Mobile App presented by your Local Ford Dealer is the official festival resource complete with interactive map and custom scheduler. From brushing up on bands playing the Festival and creating the ideal Custom Schedule to mapping out the park in advance of the weekends, the app will answer all of those Shaky Knees questions. Users are encouraged to opt-in for Push Notifications to receive important news and emergency information throughout the Festival. Get the app on iPhone or Android.

WATER STATIONS: Shaky Knees is committed to keeping fans hydrated by offering free freshly filtered water at Water Stations located throughout the festival. Fans can bring up to 2 factory-sealed bottles (up to 1 liter each) into the park each day, or preferably an empty, refillable bottle.

FOOD IN THE PARK: Whether you're looking to grab some Southern BBQ or vegan friendly tater tots, organic smoothies or dim sum, the food at Shaky Knees has something for everyone. Check out the full list of vendors here.

FORD SYNC SPOT: Stop by the Ford SYNC® Spot to relax and recharge so you can Go Further at Shaky Knees. While you're there, charge your phone, access free wi-fi, and check out the 2018 Mustang and the all-new 2018 EcoSport. Oh, and don't forget to register for a chance to win VIP passes each evening.

MALIBU RUM BEACH HOUSE: Summer comes early this year with the Malibu Rum Beach House. Cool off with refreshing cocktails and participate in the Malibu Games for awesome prizes and more. #BecauseSummer

TITO'S HANDMADE VODKA AIRSTREAM: Stop by the Tito's Airstream to chill out with a craft cocktail and get decked out with our festival essentials. We've got the gear to keep you rockin' all day long.

CROWN ROYAL AIRSTREAM: Make sure you stop by the Crown Royal Airstream to receive the royal treatment with a fun photo opportunity and the chance to win some Crown Royal swag.

THIRD MAN RECORDS ROLLING RECORD STORE: Our wanderlust has gotten the better of us, and we're headed out on the road! Come see us for the chance to win a Third Man Records YETI Roadie 20 cooler, buy some records, & more!

INFO/ACCESSIBILITY: Visit the Info/Access Center by the main entrance for all event related questions while on site. Festival programs, information on event accessibility, and other event services are offered.

LOST & FOUND: Visit the Info/Access Center near the main entrance or visit https://www.shakykneesfestival.com/lostfound/ to view found items and make a lost & found claim. If you find something, please turn it into the Info/Access Center.

Fans can sign up for the E-List to be the first to get new information at https://www.shakykneesfestival.com/, and follow social media to stay in the loop for all festival announcements. Facebook || Twitter || Instagram

