0 All aboard: 5 holiday train adventures near Atlanta in 2019

Trains and Christmas seem to go hand in hand, especially if your family enjoys watching "The Polar Express" as a seasonal tradition.

This Christmas season, create an experience that your children will never forget by taking a festive train ride. Whether you're interested in an all-day excursion, or just a short tour, these locations around Georgia offer holiday-themed experiences that will make your season bright.

Stone Mountain Singalong Christmas Train. Select dates through Jan. 5. Included with an adventure pass in addition to park admission. Stone Mountain Park. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407. www.stonemountainpark.com.

As part of the annual Stone Mountain Christmas celebration event, Stone Mountain Park offers guests a chance to ride the Singalong Christmas Train through the park. Along with singing along to everyone's favorite holiday songs, you'll also make a stop in Pebble Ridge to listen to a reading of "The Gift" before heading back to the train station. Reservations are required after 5 p.m., due to the popularity of this attraction.

Blue Ridge Scenic Railway Santa Express. Select dates through Dec. 23. $48 for adults, seniors and military, $31 for children ages 2 through 12, free for children under 2. Blue Ridge Scenic Railway. 241 Depot St., Blue Ridge. 877-413-8724. www.brscenic.com.

During this unforgettable holiday experience, you and your family will go on an hour-long train ride where you'll visit with Santa Claus and other memorable characters and sing along to holiday songs. Children will each receive a special gift and candy cane to remember the trip.

All Aboard for Holiday Fun at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for children ages 3-17, free for children ages 3 and under. Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History. 2829 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. 770-427-2117. www.southernmuseum.org.

The Museum will host a holiday event with activities for kids of all ages. There will be a screening of the holiday classic “The Polar Express,” which will show twice throughout the day. First at 10:30 a.m. and again at 2:30 p.m. Prior to each showing, the children’s book, which the film is based on, will be read aloud. Kids are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas or winter clothing. There will also be crafts and a chance to make an ornament to take home.

Candy Express Train Ride and more Christmas rides. $29.99 to $49.99 per person, free for children under 2. Downtown Cordele Depot. 105 9th Ave. E, Cordele or Georgia Veterans State Park, 2459 U.S. Highway 280 W Cordele. 229-276-0755. www.samshortline.com.

Between Saturday Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 21, there will be a number of Christmas rides from either downtown Cordele, Ga or Georgia Veterans State Park to Plains and back. While in Plains there will be a mix of Christmas and all things Jimmy Carter. In addition to Candy Express and North Pole Express rides, there will be a ride for the Christmas tree lighting in Plains and three Breakfast with Santa Rides. In Plains, you can listen to holiday music with Santa Claus, enjoy free candy canes and get a chance to explore the Campaign Headquarters train depot, the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site Museum and the Billy Carter Service Station and Museum.

Santa Stuff at the Southeastern Railway Museum. Nov. 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Santa Arrives on the Train. Refreshments at 11 a.m., Santa at 1 p.m. The Duluth Festival of Trees also opens at the museum on Nov. 16. Regular admission fees for Santa and trees. Southeastern Railway Museum. 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth. 770-476-2013. www.train-museum.org.

