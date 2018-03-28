0 9 awesome Easter egg hunts in metro Atlanta

Get your baskets ready. Easter egg hunts will be held across metro Atlanta. Many are during the day and include games and meeting the Easter Bunny. A handful are at night and require flashlights.

Here’s a look at some springtime fun:

Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop – Marietta

10 a.m.-5 p.m, Saturday, March 31. Free Bring the whole family out for the 9th Annual Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop presented by Superior Plumbing & C&S Paving, Inc. and get ready as more than 90,000 eggs and pieces of candy are spread out and dropped from a helicopter at the football fields at Sprayberry High School. Ages 3 and under egg hunt will get started egg hunting at 11:30 am; followed by helicopter egg drop at 1:30 p.m., and older kids going 1:45 and 3:30 p.m. (A toddler area will be set up at each egg hunt)

Sprayberry High school located at (2525 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066). www.communityeggdrop.org

Lawrenceville — Rhodes Jordan Park Soccer Fields (Easter egg hunt in the dark)

100 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, March 24. Free for parents, who must accompany children; $6 per person for ages 2-12. Experience the thrill of hunting for Easter eggs … in the dark! During the first half of this event, children will enjoy making themed crafts. Then the egg hunt for children ages 2-5 begins promptly at 8:15 p.m., ages 6-9 at 8:45 p.m. and ages 10-12 at 9:15 p.m. Be sure to bring your basket and a flashlight. Space is limited, so register early. You must preregister by March 19 online at www.gwinnettparks.com with code RJP11625 or call 678-277-0890.

Lilburn Easter Egg Hunt

Lilburn City Park, 76 Main St. Lilburn. 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24. Free.

Visit the Easter Bunny and find eggs hidden in Lilburn City Park. The event begins at 10 a.m., with the egg hunt beginning promptly at 11 a.m. The Easter Egg Hunt is for children up to 12 years of age. Children will be divided into age categories, and there will be a separate area for children with special needs. Don’t forget to bring your basket. Go to calendar section at www.cityoflilburn.com

Johns Creek — Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt

Park Place at Newtown School (event lawn). 3125 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24. Free. The Johns Creek Adaptive Recreation Programs offers programs and events to enrich the lives of people with disabilities. This popular event catering to special needs residents returns this year and will include games, food and photos with the Easter Bunny. All ages welcome. For more information, call 678-512-3200 or go to www.johnscreekga.gov/RecreationandParks/Adaptive-Recreation/Special-Needs-Easter-Egg-Hunt.

Avondale Estates Easter Egg Hunt

Lake Avondale, 59 Lakeshore Drive, Avondale Estates. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 31. Free. The city of Avondale Estates will once again host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Community Club at Lake Avondale. Children up to 10 years of age are welcome to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt, which starts promptly at 10 a.m. The hunt is divided into four sections based on age: 2 and under, 3-4 years, 5-7 years and 8-10 years. Bring your furry canine friend for the annual dog parade (costumes encouraged), happening at the same time as the Easter Egg Hunt. https://avondaleestates.org/

Eggstravaganza at Callanwolde

8 a.m.-12 noon Saturday, March 31. 980 Briarcliff Road N.E., Atlanta. Tickets are available online $5. All kids and adults must have a ticket.

Kids bring their own baskets and scour the chromatic flora-lined grounds for plastic eggs packed with candy and the ever-elusive three golden prize eggs. And get a chance to meet the Easter Bunny. Ages 1 and younger hit the grass in Hydrangea Garden at 9:30 a.m; ages 2-3 scour the Portico lawn at 9:50 a.m; and ages 4-6 hunt at the front lawn 10:10 a.m.; and 7 and up at the Amphitheater 10:30 a.m. Face painters will be on deck, along with a kids dance floor.

For tickets, go to https://callanwolde.freshtix.com/events/eggstravaganza-easter-egg-hunt-2018-01-05

No onsite parking available. Arrive early for parking. Parking is available at Emory Briarcliff Property's Parking Lot A (1256 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta GA 30306) for $5.00. Trolley service will be available to and from the Emory Briarcliff Parking Lot. Trolleys will run every 10 minutes, starting at 9 AM.

And if you’re up for a little drive, try these events at state parks. For more information about these and other Easter egg hunts at state parks, go to http://gastateparks.org/easter-egg-hunts-georgia

High Falls State Park - Jackson, GA

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 31. Over 5,000 glowing eggs will fill the day use area for children to find. The hunt is open to children between the ages of 3 and 10. Come before the hunt for food trucks, games, and s'mores. Space is limited, registration is required. $6 plus $5 parking (per vehicle). 478-993 3053. http://gastateparks.org/easter-egg-hunts-georgia

Red Top Mountain State Park – Acworth

Moonlight Egg Hunt, Friday, March 30. 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Enjoy an egg hunt by moonlight. Some eggs will have treats and others will have prizes. There will be a special prize for the participant who finds the Golden Egg. You must call to pre-register and reserve your child’s spot no later than March 29. $10 plus $5 parking. 770-975-0055. http://gastateparks.org/easter-egg-hunts-georgia

Panola Mountain State Park – Stockbridge

Eggciting Hike Hunt

Saturday, March 31, 2018 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Peter Cottontail is leaving lots of eggs hidden on nature trails. Can you help find them all? Bring your basket and be ready for the hunt. Ages 2 and young, 3-6, and 7-12 will have their own trails to search for eggs and prizes. Register in advance. $5 plus $5 parking. 770-389-7801.

http://gastateparks.org/easter-egg-hunts-georgia

