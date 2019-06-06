0 5 over the top burgers on Atlanta menus right now

The burger has, at this point, nearly taken over as the official mascot of Atlanta.

From the original H&F Burger to Grindhouse to The General Muir, we have rethought everything about the backyard burger most of us grew up on.

But what happens when you take the humble burger and just throw everything but the kitchen sink at it? You get these truly over the top and epic burgers in Atlanta.

Carnivorgasm - The Vortex

You cannot talk about over-the-top burgers in Atlanta without mentioning The Vortex. They earned their place on any and all lists with their Triple Bypass Burger - you know, the one with grilled cheese sandwiches as buns? Well, somehow, they have upped their game with their line of OMFG Burgers. And right at the top of that list is the Carnivorgasm. Two grilled sirloin patties, pulled, smoked pork, bacon, sliced ham, turkey, cheddar cheese and whiskey pimento cheese, all covered in Vortex barbecue sauce and somehow contained by two buns. A meat lover's dream!

Sublime Burger - Cypress Street Pint and Plate

Dessert plus burger with a little breakfast thrown in? Yes! For the last few years, this Midtown watering hole has hosted the world famous Sublime donuts in one of the most delicious burgers our town has to offer. A half-pound beef patty topped with cheddar, caramelized onions and healthy heap of bacon, between two Sublime glazed doughnuts. Double bonus - Cypress is the ONLY place where you can get Sublime's glazed donuts.

Kimchi Burger - Pijiu Belly

Ok, sure, you can get a traditional double patty, American cheese, bacon burger. Or, you can combine your love of Korean fare with an all-American treat. The Pijiu Burger is prepared with kimchi, fried egg and Sriracha-mayo. It's meaty without being greasy, with a bite of spice and a tang of sour. Pair it with one of the best curated beer lists in town and you'll be doing a happy dance in your seat. We won't judge.

Raw Steak Tartare Burger - FLIP

How do you like your burger? Medium well? Rare? Tartare? Well, if you're in the latter category, we've got just the thing for you! Richard Blaise's burger boutique is now serving their gourmet burgers in three states. Here in Atlanta, you can get a burger made with raw steak. It's an irresistible combination of beef tenderloin, capers, fried egg, cornichons, frisee, pickled shallots, and smoked mayo.

The Grim Reaper - Lucky's Burger and Brew

With a name like The Grim Reaper, there's only one way this is going down. This is one of those dishes you're going to need to gather the troops for. This bad boy is made up of a four-pound burger patty, eight slices of American cheese, 12 strips of Applewood-smoked bacon, seven fried eggs, a mound of onion rings and mayo. It's $40 for four challengers and you'll need to give them a 24-hour heads up.

