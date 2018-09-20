0 3 terrifying new haunts coming to Ruby Falls

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The award-winning team behind Dread Hollow returns with three terrifying new haunts intertwined into one nightmare. The haunt in the mythic town of Dread Hollow begins September 28 and runs every Thursday – Sunday through October and Halloween night. The 20,000-square foot location in Lookout Valley includes newly developed areas of town for the 2018 ominous storylines.

“Visitors come back year after year to experience the petrifying, all-new storylines, characters and professional sets each fall," shares Ruby Falls President, Hugh Morrow. "It’s truly terrifying."

The Dread Hollow team have created haunted attractions named as a top 10 scare in the nation and consistently listed as top 20 events in the Southeast.

Make your way through the ominous town built on tainted soil to the Belle Royale Hotel as a paranormal investigative team unearths evidence of harrowing supernatural activity from a scorned bride and other tormented souls, eternally doomed. Stumble into the seemingly idyllic Harley Farm where darkness and evil extract a bloody price for Ezra Harley’s desperate decision. Enter in the abandoned fairgrounds of the cursed Brine Bros. Circus, where banished sideshow freaks beckon visitors to forever join them in their Cirque de Fatale. There is nowhere to hide from the sinister darkness.

“Dread Hollow 2018 delves deep into storylines and physical spaces that are a part of most folks’ worst nightmares with extensive new areas of the town that will push you way beyond your comfort zone,” explains Todd Patton, co-creator of Dread Hollow and its nationally ranked prequel, Ruby Falls Haunted Cavern.

Also new this year is the introduction of two, separately ticketed extreme escape rooms designed for 2 – 4 people. One room is shrouded in 100% darkness and participants only have 5 minutes to break free. The second escape room allows 15-minutes to escape from notorious serial killer, Eugene Todd. Both rooms come with a warning to expect dirt, grime, blood and slime to play a role in getaway attempts.

For freak-seekers who want the ultimate blood-red carpet treatment, R.I.P. Fast Passes give hard-core horror fans exclusive access to the R.I.P lounge where they control the terror in a hidden scare zone on unsuspecting general admission guests. R.I.P. Pass holders also receive a lanyard and exclusive discounts on Dread Hollow merchandise and photography packages.

Dread Hollow is a Top 20 Southeast Tourism Society event for 2018 and was voted by fans on ScareFactor.com as a 2018 and 2017 Top 10 Must-See Haunt in Tennessee. Visit dreadhollow.com for tickets and more event details. Because of its intensity, Dread Hollow and Dread Hollow escape rooms are not recommended for children under the age of 12.

