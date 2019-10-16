2 local restaurants named best spots for a date in America

ATLANTA - Looking for a great date in Atlanta?
Even if the conversation with a potential companion takes a turn for the worse, you still might have a great night out at a couple of Atlanta area restaurants.
That's because both Ray's on the River and the Sun Dial Restaurant at the Westin Peachtree Place were the two local spots named to OpenTable's 50 Best Restaurants for a Date in America list.
Ray's on the River is located along the Chattahoochee River and offers great water views to pair with a menu featuring seafood that is flown in daily, tasty steaks and regionally grown vegetables.
The Sun Dial offers great views, too, but with a little different scenery. It sits 723 feet above Peachtree Street and offers 360-degree views of the city.
OpenTable's list of the 50 Best Restaurants for a Date in America is generated from diner reviews collected over the last year. All restaurants with a minimum overall rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags spanning "GoodForDates" or "Good for a Date" as a percentage of total reviews.
"Given the added stress daters face when looking for the right restaurant, we wanted to create a go-to list that offers a restaurant for any date - whether it's your first or one-thousandth," said Anna Besse, Director of Marketing at OpenTable.
Two other Georgia restaurants made the list. The Olde Pink House and Vic's on the River are both in Savannah.
