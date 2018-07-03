ATLANTA - Get ready MLS fans, 2 Chainz is set to perform a free concert in conjunction with one of Atlanta's most popular sports.
Major League Soccer officials announced chart-topping hip-hop artist and Atlanta native 2 Chainz will headline the free MLS All-Star Concert. The concert goes down at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29 at the historic Fourth Ward Park.
The concert is part of the MLS All-Star Game weekend in Atlanta. The game pits the best players from MLS against Juventus, champions of Italy’s Serie A for the last six seasons and UEFA Champions League finalists in 2015 and 2017. The game is schedule for Aug. 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Fans wishing to attend the MLS All-Star Concert must secure their RSVP reservation by visiting mlssoccer.com/allstarconcert. Due to space restrictions, registration does not guarantee entry, which will be first come, first served.
“I am thrilled to be headlining the MLS All-Star Weekend Concert in my hometown,” 2 Chainz said. “I can’t wait to see all the fans in Fourth Ward Park.”
While tickets for the concert are free, tickets to the 2018 MLS All-Star Game start at $35 and are available through Ticketmaster.com.
There's a MLS Block Party on Saturday, July 28, too. The party will include food and drinks, music, a soccer mini-pitch, games, apparel and an Atlanta United viewing party. It's free to attend. Atlanta recording artist Waka Flocka will be there to celebrate along with other celebrity friends and soccer legends.
Click here to view a full schedule of festivities.
