2 Atlanta pizza joints make list of top 101 in US

ATLANTA - Atlanta knows how good these two pizza restaurants are, and The Daily Meal confirms it with a national ranking.
The Daily Meal, which touts itself as "your ultimate go-to source for recipes, entertaining ideas, travel and all the latest food news," researched nearly 1,000 pizzas from around the country to determine the best 101.
In all, 30 states and the District of Columbia are represented, with two restaurants in Atlanta making the list.
Antico Pizza Napoletana landed at No. 29 on the list. A staple of the Atlanta food scene, Antico was voted the best pizza in Atlanta in this year's Best of Atlanta poll of AJC readers. The AJC has sung Antico's praises for years. In 2010, we said visitors will get "one of the best pizzas you will ever eat." When we polled readers for best pizza in 2018, it won then, too.
Giovanni Di Palma opened Antico in 2009 originally only for take-out, but it "blossomed into a neighborhood place for people who live far beyond the neighborhood."
Also making The Daily Meal's list was O4W in Duluth, ranked No. 72 nationwide. The restaurant is known for its minimalist masterpiece, the Grandma Pie (also a great dish to make at home). In 2017, it was rated by Zagat as the best pizza in Atlanta. In February, our readers ranked it as the third best pizza in Atlanta.
"Anthony Spina made waves in 2015 when he opened O4W in Atlanta, Georgia, a shop specializing in ‘Jersey-style' pizzas," Daily Meal wrote. "And while you might chuckle at a Georgia pizzeria doing Jersey-style pizzas and being known for a pizza that originated in New York, there's nothing funny about how good this pizza tastes."
