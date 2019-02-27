0 11 places to try the Impossible Burger in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Whether you’ve ditched the meat or just want to ditch it for the day, the Impossible Burger -- the “veggie burger that bleeds” -- might fit the bill. The plant-based vegan patty started showing up on metro Atlanta restaurant menus in 2017 and has since become a staple at several eateries. Read on for some to try next time you’re looking for a beef burger alternative.

Argosy. The East Atlanta restaurant’s Plancha Burger -- two patties topped with caramelized onion, American cheese and house pickles -- can be turned into a veggie option by subbing in Impossible Burger patties for an extra $3.

﻿470 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta. 404-577-0407, argosy-east.com/

Basecamp at Kennesaw Mountain. Get sustenance for your mountain climb with Basecamp’s Burger Impossible, topped with beet butter, spinach and mushrooms on a brioche bun.

﻿1718 Old 41 Hwy, Marietta. 678-355-0385, basecampatkennesaw.com

Buffalo’s Cafe. The wing spot’s version includes lettuce, tomato onion and a choice of cheese, served with tumbleweed potato chips.

﻿Locations in Acworth, Dacula, Lawrenceville, Loganville and Suwanee. buffalos.com

Cafe Sunflower. Get your burger topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, crispy onion straws and homemade Thai barbecue sauce on a what bun and served with salad and pommes frites at both locations of this vegetarian restaurant.

﻿2140 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-352-8859 and ﻿5975 Roswell Road, Atlanta, 404-256-1675. cafesunflower.com

From the Earth Brewing Company. The Roswell spot keeps it simple with this lunch option, topped with arugula, tomato and Vidalia onion.

﻿1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 770-910-9799, ftebrewing.com/

Go Vegetarian. Get your Impossible Burger two ways at this Decatur spot: as a patty topped with onions, pickles, tomato, lettuce and vegan cheese with a side of vegan mayo or as the main ingredient in the vegan chopped steak and brown gravy, topped with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and brown gravy and served with mashed potatoes and grilled zucchini.

﻿2179 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur. 404-481-

Grindhouse Killer Burgers. Get an impossible patty for an extra $3 and choose your own toppings, or go for one of the restaurant’s eight styles including the Hillbilly with pimento cheese, jalapenos brisket chili and onion or the Apache with pepper jack cheese, green chiles, lettuce, grilled onion and tortilla strips.

﻿Locations in Atlanta, Decatur and Athens. grindhouseburgers.com

Hudson Grille. For an extra $2.50, get the Impossible Burger patty and choose from a variety of “setups” including the Four Horsemen with ghost pepper sauce, apricot-habanero marmalade, jalapeno cheese fritter, crushed red pepper and tomato or the El Bandido with queso fresco, avocado, pico de gallo, lettuce and ancho-lime mayo.

﻿Locations in Atlanta, Brookhaven, Kennesaw, Tucker, Alpharetta and Sandy Springs. hudsongrille.com/

Mission + Market. Chef Ian Winslade’s version of the Impossible Burger features mashed avocado, asiago cheese and pickled red onions, designed to pair with the eatery’s house-made French fries. The burger is available on the lunch, brunch and dinner menus at the Buckhead restaurant.

﻿3550 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2927, missionandmarketatl.com/

The Slutty Vegan. Be prepared to wait in line for the indulgent Impossible Burgers served up at this new popular Westside brick-and-mortar and mobile food truck. Founder Pinky Cole’s menu features patties with eyebrow-raising named topped with a variety of ingredients, including the One Night Stand with vegan bacon, vegan American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and special sauce on a Hawaiian bun and the Super Slut prepared with guacamole, jalapeños, grilled onions and vegan cheese on a Hawaiian bun.

1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. 470-869-0707, sluttyveganatl.com.

Wahlburgers. The burger chain headed up by Paul Wahlberg (brother of Donnie and Mark) offers a quarter pound Impossible patty topped with smoked cheddar, lettuce, caramelized onions, chili-spiced tomatoes and “wahl” sauce.

﻿The Battery, 455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 678-402-1195, wahlburgers.com/atlanta

