'The Price is Right Live' coming to the Fox Theatre

ATLANTA - Come on down...to the Fox Theatre to take part in one of America's favorite game shows.
The Fox Theatre will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019. The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games from television's longest running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and more.
Ticket prices start at $50.
Playing to near sold out audiences for more than ten years, The Price Is Right Live has given away over $12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.
The Price is Right is the longest running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage travelling version gives fans the chance to experience the same fun and winning excitement up close and in-person.
