'Stranger Things' stars visit 'Stranger Things' haunt at Universal Studios

Things turned upside down when cast from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” took a terrifying spin through the “Stranger Things” maze at Universal Studios’ “Halloween Horror Nights” coming face-to-face with the show’s most iconic scenes and life-sized predatory Demogorgon.
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) visited Universal Studios Hollywood to attend the event’s red carpet premiere, surprise fans and step into the Upside Down to experience the all-new “Stranger Things” maze.
Their reactions were priceless. Collectively the group was in awe, characterizing the maze as an exact replica of the show and referencing their close call with the Demogorgon as “freaking awesome,” “really great” and “so scary.”
“Halloween Horror Nights” continues on select nights through November 3 in Hollywood and Orlando.
For the first time ever, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Singapore are partnering with Netflix to bring “Stranger Things” to life at this year’s “Halloween Horror Nights” events. Fans of the series will get the chance to brave the Upside Down and confront the supernatural as each park debuts all-new mazes inspired by season one of the critically-acclaimed series.
