'Hamilton' to return to the Fox Theatre

Good news "Hamilton" fans, the hit show will return to Atlanta.

The musical headlines the 2019/2020 Fifth Third Bank Broadway season at the Fox Theatre.

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Miss Saigon," "Wicked" and "Blue Man Group" are part of the season, too.

The Blue Man Group visited the Fox a few years ago.

“We are thrilled to be bringing another incredible season of Broadway to Atlanta,” said Russ Belin, vice president of Broadway in Atlanta. “This season’s line-up truly is a celebration of Broadway through the ages, from Broadway classics to childhood stories that have come to life on stage. We’re proud to be able to bring the best of Broadway shows direct from New York to the Fox Theatre!”

“Hamilton” played an 18-show run at the Fox earlier this year.

Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

September 24-29, 2019

WICKED

October 23 – November 17, 2019 – Season Option

THE BAND’S VISIT

January 21-26, 2020

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian police band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. The winner of 10 2018 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Band’s Visit celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing, and laughter can connect us all.

HELLO, DOLLY!

February 11-16, 2020

Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Hello, Dolly! is the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls “the best show of the year”! and the Los Angeles Times says “distills the mood-elevating properties of the American musical at its giddy best.” Director Jerry Zaks’ “gorgeous” new production (Vogue) is “making people crazy happy!” (The Washington Post). After breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this Hello, Dolly! is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion—hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history. Rolling Stone calls it a “must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you’re lucky enough to score a ticket, you’ll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow, indeed!”

MISS SAIGON

March 17-22, 2020

"Hamilton" tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of America.

HAMILTON

Performances begin March 31, 2020

Hamilton is the story of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first treasury secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

BLUE MAN GROUP

June 2-7, 2020 – Season Option

At Blue Man Group, you’ll rock, laugh, and party. As three bald and blue men explore our world, together we’ll discover music, comedy, and surprises at every turn. By the end of this spectacular journey, you’ll be saying, “I don’t even know what just happened, but I loooooved it.” Thirty-five million people of all ages and cultures know what Blue Man Group is really about. Now it’s your turn!

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL

June 23-28, 2020

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn’t know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva that followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits, in­cluding “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls,” “Last Dance,” “No More Tears (Enough is Enough),” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

ANASTASIA

July 28 – August 2, 2020

