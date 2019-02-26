'Hamilton' to return to the Fox Theatre

Good news "Hamilton" fans, the hit show will return to Atlanta.
The musical headlines the 2019/2020 Fifth Third Bank Broadway season at the Fox Theatre.
"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Miss Saigon," "Wicked" and "Blue Man Group" are part of the season, too.
The Blue Man Group visited the Fox a few years ago.
“We are thrilled to be bringing another incredible season of Broadway to Atlanta,” said Russ Belin, vice president of Broadway in Atlanta. “This season’s line-up truly is a celebration of Broadway through the ages, from Broadway classics to childhood stories that have come to life on stage. We’re proud to be able to bring the best of Broadway shows direct from New York to the Fox Theatre!”
“Hamilton” played an 18-show run at the Fox earlier this year.
The 2019 – 2020 Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta season includes:
Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
September 24-29, 2019
Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Atlanta’s golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.
Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before – get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!
WICKED
October 23 – November 17, 2019 – Season Option
Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED, the Broadway sensation, has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz… but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin – smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.” From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is “a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think.”
THE BAND’S VISIT
January 21-26, 2020
After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian police band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. The winner of 10 2018 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Band’s Visit celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing, and laughter can connect us all.
HELLO, DOLLY!
February 11-16, 2020
Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Hello, Dolly! is the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls “the best show of the year”! and the Los Angeles Times says “distills the mood-elevating properties of the American musical at its giddy best.” Director Jerry Zaks’ “gorgeous” new production (Vogue) is “making people crazy happy!” (The Washington Post). After breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this Hello, Dolly! is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion—hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history. Rolling Stone calls it a “must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you’re lucky enough to score a ticket, you’ll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow, indeed!”
MISS SAIGON
March 17-22, 2020
Experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical MISS SAIGON, from the creators of Les Misérables. This is the epic story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim. In a bar run by a notorious character called The Engineer, Kim meets an American G.I. just before the fall of Saigon. That encounter will change their lives forever. Featuring stunning spectacle, a sensational cast of 42, and a soaring score including Broadway hits like “Last Night of the World,” “The Movie in My Mind” and “American Dream,” this is a theatrical event you will never forget.
HAMILTON
Performances begin March 31, 2020
Hamilton is the story of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first treasury secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.
BLUE MAN GROUP
June 2-7, 2020 – Season Option
At Blue Man Group, you’ll rock, laugh, and party. As three bald and blue men explore our world, together we’ll discover music, comedy, and surprises at every turn. By the end of this spectacular journey, you’ll be saying, “I don’t even know what just happened, but I loooooved it.” Thirty-five million people of all ages and cultures know what Blue Man Group is really about. Now it’s your turn!
SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL
June 23-28, 2020
She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn’t know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva that followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits, including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls,” “Last Dance,” “No More Tears (Enough is Enough),” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.
ANASTASIA
July 28 – August 2, 2020
From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical that’s “one of the most gorgeous shows in years!” (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.
New subscriptions will be available for purchase starting in late April with prices starting at $319 for all seven shows. Subscriber prices will vary depending on the show time, day of the week and seating location. Subscriber benefits include access to the best seats available, priority access to additional tickets and ticket exchange privileges. Visit BroadwayInAtlanta.com/Season for more information on signing up for the wait list.
Tickets to individual shows in the 2019/2020 lineup are not available for purchase at this time. Single-show tickets typically go on sale to the general public 8-12 weeks prior to opening night. However, subscribers will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the public. For more information on the 2019/2020 lineup or to order online, please visit BroadwayInAtlanta.com.
