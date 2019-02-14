0 These are the Oscar-nominated movies that were filmed in Georgia

ATLANTA - The 2019 Academy Awards are right around the corner, and several films shot right here in Georgia are nominated!

“Black Panther,” “First Man” and “Avengers: Infinity War” are all up for awards and were filmed in the Peach State.

“Black Panther,” which could snag trophies for best picture, original score, costume design and original song, was filmed chiefly at EUE/Screen Gems with some work done at Tyler Perry’s new studio facility and a few scenes shot on location throughout Atlanta.

"Black Panther" is the first film based on a comic to be nominated for best picture.

“First Man,” which could win a visual effects award, began principal photography in Atlanta in November 2017.

Scenes from the true-life tale were filmed in Roswell, Stockbridge and Tyler Perry Studios.

As for “Avengers: Infinity War,” it has also been nominated for a visual effects award.

Filming for the superhero movie began in January 2017 at Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Fayette County.

Scenes were also recorded in downtown Atlanta and Central Park in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

