'Black Panther' becomes first film based on comic to get best picture Oscar nod

ATLANTA - Marvel’s “Black Panther” made history Tuesday by becoming the first movie based on a comic book to ever be nominated in the best picture category for the Academy Awards.
The movie, which came out in February, smashed box office records around the world, making $192 million in its first weekend alone.
"Black Panther" also has a special spot for people in the metro, because the movie was primarily shot in the Atlanta area.
Some of the filming locations include the High Museum of Art, Edgewood Avenue near the King Center, City Hall, a quarry south of the city and a stretch of Mitchell Street near Ted Turner Drive, which is one of Marvel's favorite shooting spots -- "Captain America: Civil War" and "Spiderman: Homecoming" having filmed there in the past.
Almost $84 million of the movie's reported $200 million budget was spent in Georgia.
That money was spread throughout the state’s entertainment community, but at least $10.8 million went to rental equipment and grips; $9.4 million was spent on lumber, hardware and supplies; $5.6 million on lodging; and $2 million on transportation, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
In total, "Black Panther" was nominated for seven Academy Awards. The other nominations include: best achievement in music written for motion pictures (original score), best achievement in music written for motion pictures (original song), best achievement in costume design, best achievement in production design, best achievement in sound editing and best achievement in sound mixing.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
