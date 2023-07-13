‘Stranger Things” coming to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO — Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights brings season 4 of Netflix’s original series “Stranger Things ”to life in a terrifying all-new haunted house, beginning Friday, September 1 at Universal Orlando Resort.

This year’s petrifying haunted house will once again transport guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they will encounter the newest supernatural villain, Vecna, who is hell-bent on obliterating the volatile barrier between the eerie Upside Down and the real world in an attempt to reign supreme.

The “Stranger Things” haunted house mirrors the mind-bending twists and supernatural terror of Season 4, immersing guests in a heart-pounding experience alongside valiant characters from the series, including Eleven, Max, Eddie and more. Guests will find themselves on the front line of Vecna’s deadly attacks on the citizens of Hawkins while traveling through iconic scenes, including the notorious Hawkins Lab, the enigmatic Creel House and Vecna’s chilling mindscape. Along the way, guests will confront their deepest fears and come face to face with otherworldly creatures like demo bats and even Vecna himself. In a race against the clock, guests find themselves in the ultimate showdown within Vecna’s blood-red Mind Lair, striving to escape and save mankind from his deadly curse.

“From the opening shots of ‘Stranger Things 4,’ episode one, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights,” said John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. “We’re excited for our fans to live Vecna’s curse as we recreate the iconic and terrifying moments from the show,” added Lora Sauls, Assistant Director, Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando Resort.

Guests can now experience a record-breaking 48 nights of terror at Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights, running select nights through Saturday, November 4. All event tickets are now on sale, including the popular Frequent Fear and Rush of Fear Passes that allow guests to experience the horror again and again on multiple nights during the event and guests can get to the fear faster by upgrading their Fear Pass to include express access. Those looking for an early start can add the Scream Earlyticketto their event ticket, giving them access to Universal Studios Florida between 3 and 5 p.m. to enjoy the thrills of the theme park before bracing for the chills of Halloween Horror Nights. Guests can also purchase single-night tickets and event upgrades like Express Pass, R.I.P.Tourand the daytime Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from Friday, September 1 through Saturday, November 4 at Universal Orlando Resort.

©2023 Cox Media Group