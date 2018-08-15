Still winning: $1 Million and $25,000 second chance drawings up next

Georgia Lottery players are still being given the chance to cash in on the 25th Anniversary Cash Giveaway promotion. Coming up next is the fifth $25,000 Terrific Cash Tuesday drawing and the first $1,000,000 Big Cash Event drawing.
The deadline to enter both drawings is Aug. 18.
The Terrific Cash Tuesday drawing will take place Aug. 21, and more than 2,700 prizes will be awarded.
The Big Cash Event drawing will take place Aug. 27, and 25 lucky players will have the chance to win up to $1,000,000 in prizes.
Winners will be selected randomly.
From now until Dec. 23, players can enter non-winning Georgia Lottery tickets into the promotion for a chance to win up to $25,000 in monthly Terrific Cash Tuesday drawings.
In addition, two Big Cash Event drawings will be conducted Aug. 26, 2018, and Jan. 1, 2019, to award 25 prizes up to $1 million.
For more information about the Georgia Lottery’s 25th Anniversary Cash Giveaway, including official rules, drawing dates and lists of games eligible for entry, please visit: https://ga.secondchancebonuszone.com/25th/.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.8 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
