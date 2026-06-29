Star-maker Clive Davis to be honored at funeral. Here's how to watch

NEW YORK — The life and influential career of record executive Clive Davis will be honored at his funeral Monday. Davis' memorial service will be closed to the public but it will be livestreamed.

It is not yet known which stars will attend to pay their respects to Davis, who launched the careers of numerous stars including Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys and Kenny G and influenced others like Santana, Janis Joplin and the Grateful Dead.

Davis died June 22 in his Manhattan apartment at the age of 94, a few weeks after he'd been hospitalized for an upper respiratory issue. His funeral is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

While details on who will attend and perform haven't been released, numerous stars are likely to attend. Davis for more than 50 years convened a pre-Grammy Awards gala attended by some of the biggest names in music the night before the awards ceremony.

At this year's gala, former President Barack Obama praised Davis, a record company lawyer who rose to become one of music's most influential figures. While many record execs saw their influence wane as they grew older, Davis' seemed to grow. He breathed new life into the careers of established artists like Aretha Franklin and Carlos Santana and helped launch Keys and several early “American Idol” winners' careers, including Kelly Clarkson.

He is survived by his four children, sons Fred, Doug and Mitchell, daughter Lauren, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

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