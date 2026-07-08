A runaway leader and a surprise snub shake up the Emmy nominations

The Primetime Emmy Award nominations are out and not-so-surprisingly "The Pitt" is an early winner with more nods than any other show. Also, it's a great start for the cast of "Widow's Bay" who enter with 19 nominations for its freshman season.

There were plenty of surprises and some snubs from Wednesday's nominations, including some hits and misses for "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette" and a first nom for Connor Storrie – just not for the show most people know him for.

If “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White attends the Emmy Awards this year, it won’t be as a nominee. The acclaimed series got several nominations for its final season, just not an acting nod for its head chef.

Read on for more noteworthy nominees and those who got overlooked.

‘The Pitt’ becomes an Emmys juggernaut

Last year, Shawn Hatosy won best guest actor in a drama for "The Pitt." This year, he's gotten bumped up to supporting actor status and has an Emmy nomination to show for it. He is competing against co-stars Patrick Ball and Gerran Howell in the same category. Taylor Dearden, Fiona Dourif and Sepideh Moafi received their first nominations for best supporting actress in the HBO Max medical drama.

While the cast racked up numerous nominations, two actors ended up being their own best cheerleaders. Brittany Allen and Jeff Kober each guest starred as ER patients on Season 2 and self-submitted their work for nominations. Now, they’re Emmy nominees in the guest-acting categories.

Another commonality: Allen and Kober have each won Daytime Emmy Awards for “All My Children” and “General Hospital.”

The 25 nominations for “The Pitt” are nearly double what it received for its first season. Besides acting categories, it's nominated for best drama and behind-the-camera work like directing and casting.

Other fresh faces are nominated

In a sea of regular nominees like Jean Smart, Quinta Brunson and Martin Short, some new names managed to squeeze in.

Less than one month after “Widow's Bay” completed airing its first season, the comedy horror starring Matthew Rhys is planting a flag at the Emmy Awards. Kate O'Flynn, Kevin Carroll, Stephen Root and Dale Dickey are cast members among the first-time nominees.

The newlywed characters in "Beef" Season 2 split when it came to Emmy recognition. Charles Melton got his first nomination, while Cailee Spaeny was overlooked.

“Monster: The Ed Gein Story” didn't have the buzz of previous monster stories about Jeffrey Dahmer or Lyle and Erik Menendez. Its star, Charlie Hunnam can count himself an Emmy nominee though. His work as the serial killer brought him his first nomination.

File this next one under, "We'll take what we can get." While Connor Storrie of "Heated Rivalry" also received his first Emmy nomination, it's not for the show that made him a star. There's a technicality where shows financed outside the U.S. are ineligible for Emmys, and the same goes for their cast. Storrie is instead a contender for guest-hosting "Saturday Night Live."

While it's no surprise that Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder and Paul W. Downs got recognized for the final season of “Hacks,” a nice addition to the list is co-star Meg Stalter, who is up for her first Emmy as best supporting actress.

Sorry, you've been snubbed

Let's start with the big one. After receiving two Emmy Awards for best actor in a comedy, Jeremy Allen White was not nominated for the final season of “The Bear.” The show got nominated, however, as did Ayo Edebiri for best comedy actress.

Sarah Pidgeon is nominated for her portrayal as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” but that love only goes so far. Paul Anthony Kelly, who played Kennedy, was shut out.

“The Four Seasons” is about a group of friends but Colman Domingo is the standout this year. Domingo was nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy while Tina Fey, who created the series and also stars, got overlooked.

Apple TV's “Your Friends & Neighbors” stars Jon Hamm as a man who secretly steals from his wealthy neighbors. The show got a drama series Emmy nomination. Hamm did not.

Paramount+ may have Taylor Sheridan but it doesn't have any acting nominations to celebrate. The star power of “Landman” nor “The Madison” didn't wow Emmy voters. The streamer is competing in a mere two categories: stunt work on “Tulsa King” and choreography in “Noah's Arc: The Movie.”

From reality drama to Emmy nominations

The 2023 breakup that shocked the Bravoverse known as “Scandoval” has led to very good things for Ariana Madix. After splitting with her longtime boyfriend, she’s performed on Broadway, competed on “Dancing with the Stars” and is now nominated for an Emmy as outstanding reality TV host for “Love Island USA.”

A second Bravo breakup has been a big win for the network. The uncoupling of “Summer House” stars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke had viewers tuning in to Season 10 to see their marriage crumble. But when Batula then began dating one of their co-stars and Hamptons housemates, West Wilson, who used their other castmate Ciara Miller, it reached a whole new level of pop culture fodder. Voters were paying attention because it’s received a surprise Emmy nomination for unstructured reality show.

Soon, the Mirrorball Trophy may not be the only award linked to “Dancing with the Stars.” Season 34 of the celebrity dance competition show received an Emmy nomination for best reality show after getting shut out for a decade.

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