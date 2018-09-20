ATLANTA - Are you ready to make your mark in Atlanta's bustling film and TV industry?
Here's your chance to be part of the show "Stranger Things."
The Netflix sci-fi series is a popular hit and was nominated for five Emmys this year, including outstanding drama series, outstanding directing and outstanding writing.
Stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour were nominated for their performances.
WHAT ARE THEY LOOKING FOR?
There are two different roles being cast.
1980s era taller men -- Caucasian, 21-45 years old, at least 6 feet tall with no drastic fades or sharp edges in your hair.
1980s era nerdy men and women -- Caucasian, age 30-65 with '80s hair length.
WHEN ARE THEY FILMING?
Both roles are filming in Atlanta on Sept. 27.
There is a mandatory fitting on Sept. 19 (several times are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
HOW MUCH DOES IT PAY?
Pay is $75 for eight hours for both roles.
HOW DO I SUBMIT?
CLICK HERE to apply.
