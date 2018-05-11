0 Now casting: Clint Eastwood film needs extras!

ATLANTA - Are you interested in being an extra in a Clint Eastwood film?

Now's your chance!

'The Mule'

Clint Eastwood is set to produce, direct and star in "The Mule," a Warner Bros. film, according to The Playlist. It's based on a true story about 90-year-old World War II veteran and horticulturalist Leo Sharp, who became a drug mule for a Mexican cartel.

Eastwood previously worked on "15:17 to Paris" and "Trouble with the Curve" in Atlanta.

What are they looking for?

The following roles will be cast for all ethnicities:

Featured Asian family – age 18-60

Horticulture conventiongoers – age 45-75

Hotel staff (front desk, valets, bellhops) – age 21-50

Beauty school graduate types – age 20-30

Wedding partygoers – age 18-75

Bridesmaids and groomsmen – 18-35

Real DJ with equipment – age 25-50

People with cars – age 18 and over and with cars from 1995-2005

People with cars – age 18 and over with cars from current years

When are they filming?

Filming will be in Augusta from June 4-12 with no weekend filming. All of the roles will work for one of the work dates, which will be approximately 10-12 hours long. You'll need to have your work date completely open.

How much does it pay?

All roles pay $72 an hour with overtime after eight hours, except for the featured Asian family, which pays $90 for eight hours. People with cars will receive an additional $25 bump.

How do I submit?

Send an email to projects2@tscasting.com and put "AUGUSTA" in the subject line.

Include current, clear nonprofessional photos – one from the chest up and one from the knees up (fully body). Look the part of the role you're submitting for and include one smiling and one non-smiling (with a pleasant or intelligent expression) photo. Selfies are OK, but don't show just your head or take them from a strange angle.

List your first and last name, phone number(s), city and state where you live, email address, age, ethnicity, height and weight. Also include your sizes (men: jacket, neck, sleeve, waist, inseam and shoe; women: dress, bust/bra/cup, waist and shoe).

Include your car's year, color, make and model. If you have experience on set or acting, include details or attach a resume. It's not required but is helpful to know.

If you don't live in the Augusta area and are willing to work there as a local hire (no gas bump, etc.), put "AUGUSTA OK" under your stats. You must be local to the greater Augusta area or willing to work as a local hire.

This article was written by Mary Caldwell, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.