ATLANTA - Are you interested in being an extra in a Clint Eastwood film?
Now's your chance!
'The Mule'
Clint Eastwood is set to produce, direct and star in "The Mule," a Warner Bros. film, according to The Playlist. It's based on a true story about 90-year-old World War II veteran and horticulturalist Leo Sharp, who became a drug mule for a Mexican cartel.
Eastwood previously worked on "15:17 to Paris" and "Trouble with the Curve" in Atlanta.
What are they looking for?
The following roles will be cast for all ethnicities:
Featured Asian family – age 18-60
Horticulture conventiongoers – age 45-75
Hotel staff (front desk, valets, bellhops) – age 21-50
Beauty school graduate types – age 20-30
Wedding partygoers – age 18-75
Bridesmaids and groomsmen – 18-35
Real DJ with equipment – age 25-50
People with cars – age 18 and over and with cars from 1995-2005
People with cars – age 18 and over with cars from current years
When are they filming?
Filming will be in Augusta from June 4-12 with no weekend filming. All of the roles will work for one of the work dates, which will be approximately 10-12 hours long. You'll need to have your work date completely open.
How much does it pay?
All roles pay $72 an hour with overtime after eight hours, except for the featured Asian family, which pays $90 for eight hours. People with cars will receive an additional $25 bump.
How do I submit?
Send an email to projects2@tscasting.com and put "AUGUSTA" in the subject line.
Include current, clear nonprofessional photos – one from the chest up and one from the knees up (fully body). Look the part of the role you're submitting for and include one smiling and one non-smiling (with a pleasant or intelligent expression) photo. Selfies are OK, but don't show just your head or take them from a strange angle.
List your first and last name, phone number(s), city and state where you live, email address, age, ethnicity, height and weight. Also include your sizes (men: jacket, neck, sleeve, waist, inseam and shoe; women: dress, bust/bra/cup, waist and shoe).
Include your car's year, color, make and model. If you have experience on set or acting, include details or attach a resume. It's not required but is helpful to know.
If you don't live in the Augusta area and are willing to work there as a local hire (no gas bump, etc.), put "AUGUSTA OK" under your stats. You must be local to the greater Augusta area or willing to work as a local hire.
This article was written by Mary Caldwell, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
