Jason Bateman stars in and directs this Netflix series, which focuses on the clandestine world of drug-money laundering. Laura Linney also stars.

What are they looking for?

The following new faces are needed for a drug bust scene, and you should have acting or at least some set experience:

Asian graffiti/tagger or skateboarder type – men age 18-35

College graduates – age 21-28, all ethnicities

Wealthy female – age 25-45, all ethnicities

When are they filming?

Filming will be in Atlanta on Monday.

How much does it pay?

Pay is $125 for eight hours with overtime after that.

How do I submit?

Send an e-mail to projects2@tscasting.com with the subject line “DRUG BUST.”

Include current, clear photos -- one from the chest up (face) and one from the knees up (full body).

You should look the part, and if you have professional photos, you must include some current, candid, attractive photos.

Selfies are OK, but they shouldn’t be from strange angles or show only your head. Non-smiling photos are best.

List your first and last name, phone number(s), city and state where you live, email address, age, ethnicity, height and weight.

Also include your sizes (men: jacket, collar, sleeve, waist, inseam and shoe; women: dress size, bust/bra/cup, waist, pants and shoe).

Either attach a resume or briefly list your acting experience (theater, film roles, etc.)

List “NEW FACE” to verify you’re a new face for this project, or state “REPEAT but never used on camera” if that applies.

