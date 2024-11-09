Iconic Candyman, Final Destination actor Tony Todd dies at 69

ATLANTA — Iconic horror, genre film and character actor Tony Todd, who had more than 200 credits to his name, has died at the age of 69.

Todd was known for his roles in the Candyman and Final Destination horror franchises, as well as roles in Night of the Living Dead, the Crow, The Rock, and appearances in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

In addition to his onscreen roles, Todd lent his voice to multiple voice roles, including the Michael Bay Transformers films, characters in the DC Comics Animated Universe and more recently as the voice of Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game for the Playstation 5 and Windows PC from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Representatives for Todd confirmed his death to Deadline, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter on Friday night and Saturday morning but did not share his cause of death.

Todd died Wednesday at his home in Marina Del Rey, Cali., his representatives told the publications.

Virginia Madsen, who starred alongside Todd in the Candyman franchise took to Instagram Friday evening to share her grief, saying:

“My beloved. May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven. The great actor Tony Todd has left us and is now an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you.”

In similar fashion, New Line Cinema, the studio that produced the Final Destination films, commented on his death as well, saying “The industry has lost a legend. We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony.”

“Tony was a masterful actor who was truly chameleonic; he prepared for every role with the utmost meticulousness,” Rel Dowdell, the director of Film Studies at Hampton University who directed him in 2012′s Changing the Game, said in a statement shared with the Hollywood Reporter. “He was truly one of a kind.”

Todd is survived by his wife, Fatima and children Alex and Ariana, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

