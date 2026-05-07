‘You’re stealing from children:’ Man deposited forged $72K Georgia Lottery check, AG says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has announced a new indictment connected to the alleged theft of more than $72,000 from the Georgia Lottery Corporation.

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According to the Attorney General’s Office, a Bartow County grand jury indicted Jovante Peters, 33, of Dawson on Monday on charges of theft by taking and forgery in the third degree.

Investigators say Peters fraudulently deposited a forged Georgia Lottery Corporation check worth $72,096.25.

“Let’s be very clear – when you steal from the Georgia Lottery, you’re stealing from the millions of children who benefit from lottery-funded educational programs,” Carr said in a statement. “Theft of taxpayer dollars, particularly those dollars that go toward our students, will not be tolerated. We will prosecute you and put you away.”

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The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said crime impacts educational funding across Georgia.

“Proceeds from the Georgia Lottery help fund educational scholarships and programs across the state, and every dollar stolen is one that should have gone toward educating our children,” Hosey said. “The GBI remains committed to working alongside the Georgia Attorney General’s Office to hold accountable those who seek to take advantage of Georgia’s communities.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

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