Georgia Lottery to offer third $25K second chance drawing

Georgia Lottery players are still celebrating 25 years of winning. The 25th Anniversary Cash Giveaway promotion’s third Terrific Cash Tuesday drawing will take place June 26.
The deadline to enter the drawing is June 23.
From now until Dec. 3, players can enter non-winning Georgia Lottery tickets into the promotion for a chance to win up to $25,000 in monthly drawings.
More than 2,700 prizes will be awarded in each drawing.
Winners will be selected randomly.
In addition, two “Big Cash Event” drawings will be conducted Aug.10, 2018, and Jan. 1, 2019, to award 25 prizes up to $1 million.
For more information about the Georgia Lottery’s 25th Anniversary Cash Giveaway, including official rules, drawing dates and lists of games eligible for entry, please visit: https://ga.secondchancebonuszone.com/25th/.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.5 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
