0 Former 'RHOA' star sells Buckhead home for nearly $1M

ATLANTA - Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast mate Phaedra Parks sold one of her two Atlanta homes for almost $1 million earlier this month.

The Buckhead semi-French Provincial-style mansion in Chastain Park was on sale last November for $1,195,000. She dropped it to $1,050,000 by May. The buyer, who is not known, got the price down another $100,000.

She purchased the home in 2013 for $845,000, according to Zillow.

Originally built in 1988, it has four bedrooms and 4,453 square feet on two-thirds of an acre of land.

In October 2016, just a few months before she was dropped from the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she purchased an even bigger Buckhead home for $1.9 million on 2 acres. It’s about twice the size of the other home, at 9,175 square feet.

TRENDING STORIES:

Although salaries are not publicly stated, Bravo clearly pays the show’s full-time cast members well into the six figures each year given how popular it is.

For Parks, losing that income probably meant owning two large homes made no financial sense. She briefly placed her current home for lease last year, then quickly rescinded it.

The attorney was on “Real Housewives” for seven years, from seasons three through nine.

She left the show in disgrace after other housewives exposed her for spreading nasty rumors, mostly about Kandi Burruss.

This article was written by Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.