Duluth QuikTrip sells $817,991 Fantasy 5 ticket!

A QuikTrip in Duluth sold a jackpot ticket worth $817,991 in the Aug. 16 Fantasy 5 drawing.
The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip #710, located at 3844 Satellite Blvd.
Winning numbers from the Aug. 16 Fantasy 5 drawing were: 03-17-18-21-24.
The winner claimed the prize Monday.
Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $21 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp., please visit:
