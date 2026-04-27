Construction of the stage for Shakira's concert in Brazil resumes after worker's death

RIO DE JANEIRO — Workers in Brazil on Monday resumed the construction of the stage for the concert by Shakira next weekend on Rio de Janeiro's famous Copacabana Beach, work that was halted the day before amid a police investigation into the death of a 28-year-old locksmith at the scene.

The boundary-breaking Colombian singer and pop star has not commented on the death of the worker.

According to police, Gabriel de Jesus Firmino died on Sunday after being crushed by two stage elevators when the equipment was activated by another worker. Investigator Ângelo Lages told journalists that the Brazilian company that operates the stage is under investigation for alleged non-compliance with workplace safety regulations.

Shakira, who spent the last year on her first global tour since 2018, where she has made history, is to give a free concert on Saturday evening at the Copacabana. Last year, Lady Gaga gave a free concert in front of 2 million fans who poured onto Copacabana Beach for the biggest show of her career.

Many beachgoers said they were sorry for the worker's death and that hey think the concert should still go on as planned.

"It is a sad thing that this happened,” said Anita Costa, a 41-year-old singer, as she strolled near the stage on Monday morning. “But the concert should go on.”

Concert organizers expressed support and solidarity with the company in charge of the stage construction, its “staff and the family of the victim” of the tragic accident.

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