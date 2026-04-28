Gwinnett County’s new superintendent wants to improve multilingual, special education areas

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The new superintendent of the state’s largest school district is meeting with parents before stepping into her new role.

Dr. Alexandra Estrella held her second of five town hall meetings with parents on Monday night.

She spoke one-on-one with Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson before the meeting at Archer High School.

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At the first town hall meeting last week, she pointed to multilingual learners, special education students and the graduation rate as areas she wants to improve.

She says she also wants to find out if elementary school teachers have had enough training in how to teach reading.

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“It will become a priority if it’s the priority of the community. Based on what I heard in the last town hall and in other conversations, it is something that is top in mind for the community and will become top of mind for me as a result,” Estrella said.

She is set to start officially as the superintendent on July 1.

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