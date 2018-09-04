Cohutta store sells $12.5 million Jumbo Bucks Lotto ticket

A Cohutta convenience store sold a winning jackpot ticket in Thursday’s Jumbo Bucks Lotto drawing. The lucky ticket is worth $12.5 million.
One Stop Shop, located at 5414 Cleveland Highway in Cohutta, sold the jackpot ticket.
Winning numbers from the Aug. 30 Jumbo Bucks Lotto drawing were: 15-25-34-40-43-46.
The jackpot winner has not come forward yet. Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim Jumbo Bucks Lotto prizes.
Jumbo Bucks Lotto is a draw game available exclusively in Georgia. The game combines a classic lotto draw game with an instant-win component.
Drawings are held at 11 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
The jackpot for the Sept. 6 Jumbo Bucks Lotto drawing is an estimated $1.1 million.
For more information about Jumbo Bucks Lotto, visit www.galottery.com.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.8 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}