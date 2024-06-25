‘CMA Fest’ 2024: How to watch, who is performing and more TONIGHT on Channel 2

Didn’t make it to this year’s CMA Fest down in Nashville, Tennessee? ABC has got ya covered.

Dubbed the “Music Event of Summer,” the network’s “CMA Fest” special co-hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde is airing Tuesday, June 25, and will feature performances from the annual music festival, which took place June 6-9.

Some of the biggest names in country music will be featured in the special, which includes 30 performances -- some of them being star-studded collaborations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

How can I watch ‘CMA Fest’?

The three-hour special airs Tuesday, June 28, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Who is hosting ‘CMA Fest’?

Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde are co-hosting this year’s “CMA Fest” special.

The “Need a Favor” singer said working with McBryde is like working with a “cousin” -- but not just any cousin.

“Like one of them reckless, wild cousins that you love being around but you know they’re going to be absolutely crazy,” he joked, adding that that’s what “every moment” the two shared is like.

McBryde agreed, saying she is “definitely the peanut butter to his jelly.”

“I knew us being buds and writing a little bit together, that we were going to be fine bantering back and forth,” the “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” singer said. “I didn’t know that we were going to have to rein it in so much, because we will just sit there and talk to each other and forget that there’s something that we’re supposed to be doing.”

“So the jokes are off the cuff,” McBryde continued, adding that it was an “absolutely wonderful” experience.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Who is performing during ‘CMA Fest’?

Fans can expect 30 performances from some of the biggest names in country music -- and the night’s hosts -- during the special.

Artists on the star-studded performers list include Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Luke Bryan, Megan Moroney, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, HARDY, The War And Treaty and Cody Johnson.

Additional artists whose performances will air in the special include Shaboozey, Brittney Spencer, Jon Pardi,, Big & Rich, Terri Clark, Little Big Town, Jordan Davis, Billy F Gibbons, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Parker McCollum, Clint Black, Jackson Dean, Gretchen Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

What songs will be performed during ‘CMA Fest’?

Check out the full list of songs that will be performed by some of your favorite artists during “CMA Fest”:

Kelsea Ballerini -- “Penthouse”

Big & Rich and HARDY -- “Save A Horse (Ride a Cowboy)”

Clint Black and Jon Pardi -- “Killin’ Time”

Brothers Osborne -- “Break Mine”

Brothers Osborne -- “I Won’t Back Down”

Luke Bryan -- “Love You, Miss You, Mean It”

Terri Clark and Lainey Wilson -- “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me”

Jordan Davis -- “Next Thing You Know”

Jackson Dean -- “Fearless”

HARDY -- “SIX FEET UNDER (Caleigh’s Song)”

Jelly Roll featuring Keith Urban— “Halfway To Hell”

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson -- “Save Me”

Cody Johnson -- “That’s Texas”

Little Big Town -- “Girl Crush”

Lynyrd Skynyrd -- “Sweet Home Alabama”

Lynyrd Skynyrd featuring Billy F Gibbons from ZZ Top -- “Call Me The Breeze”

Ashley McBryde -- “The Devil I Know”

Parker McCollum – “Burn It Down”

Megan Moroney -- “I’m Not Pretty”

Carly Pearce -- “truck on fire”

Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton -- “Pour Me A Drink”

Shaboozey -- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Brittney Spencer -- “I Got Time”

The War And Treaty -- “Called You By Your Name”

Thomas Rhett -- “Beautiful As You”

Keith Urban -- “Messed Up As Me”

Keith Urban with Lainey Wilson -- “GO HOME W U”

Gretchen Wilson and Ashley McBryde -- “Redneck Woman”

Lainey Wilson -- “Hang Tight Honey”

Bailey Zimmerman -- “Where It Ends”

©2024 Cox Media Group