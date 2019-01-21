2019 ACADEMY AWARDS: Oscar nominations revealed Tuesday morning

HOLLYWOOD - The 2019 Oscar nominations will revealed LIVE Tuesday on "Good Morning America."
The nominations event will start around 8:20 a.m.
The Academy announced last week that Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross will host the event.
Who's excited for #OscarNoms? Join @KumailN and @TraceeEllisRoss on Tuesday at 5:20 am PST. https://t.co/cZbmfjsA1S pic.twitter.com/drK62oiFDk— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 17, 2019
In addition to watching on Channel 2, the event will also be streamed on The Academy's YouTube channel.
WATCH "Good Morning America" immediately following Channel 2 Action News This Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m.
