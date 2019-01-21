  • 2019 ACADEMY AWARDS: Oscar nominations revealed Tuesday morning

    HOLLYWOOD - The 2019 Oscar nominations will revealed LIVE Tuesday on "Good Morning America."

    The nominations event will start around 8:20 a.m. 

    The Academy announced last week that Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross will host the event.

    In addition to watching on Channel 2, the event will also be streamed on The Academy's YouTube channel.

    WATCH "Good Morning America" immediately following Channel 2 Action News This Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m.

