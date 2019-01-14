In the midseason return of "The Good Doctor" on Channel 2, the hospital is still in quarantine as Dr. Shaun Murphy continues to be overwhelmed by the chaos and noise in the emergency room.
Dr. Morgan Reznick struggles to keep her patients alive and Dr. Audrey Lim fights for her life.
Meanwhile, Dr. Neil Melendez and Dr. Claire Browne must find a way to complete their patient’s bone marrow transplant, despite the quarantine.
WATCH “The Good Doctor” Monday at 10 p.m. on Channel 2. Then, stick around immediately after the show for The Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Lives are on the line and this hospital may never be the same. Don't miss the return of #TheGoodDoctor TONIGHT at 10|9c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/UOVYuEO7dP— The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) January 14, 2019
“THE GOOD DOCTOR” SERIES INFO
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea.
Monday’s episode, “Quarantine Part Two,” was written by Simran Baidwan and Mark Rozeman, and directed by Mike Listo.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}