From getting access to unique, high-performance vehicles to obtaining expert guidance on the complex import process, these are the top reasons auto enthusiasts in Atlanta, GA, now rely more on car import specialists. With their help, you can acquire imports that meet stringent rules and regulations.

The practice of importing cars to the USA has significantly gained traction over the past few years, with the industry importing $219.5 billion in passenger vehicles in 2024, as reported by Action News Jax. It's an impressive 4.4% increase from the previous year. Georgia itself is a significant player, accounting for $15 billion.

Knowing the benefits of using trustworthy car import service providers can help you better understand why more auto enthusiasts turn to them.

Do I Need a Customs Broker to Import a Car?

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), importers are under no legal obligation to hire a Customs Broker to clear goods. Still, they do so because it's more convenient.

Importers can also feel more at ease, given that the U.S. CBP licenses Customs Brokers to conduct CBP-related business, such as filling out paperwork, on their behalf.

What Cars Can You Not Import?

Per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Clean Air Act prohibits the importation of any motor vehicle and engine that doesn't comply with EPA emission standards and requirements. There are, however, two instances wherein importers can still bring non-conforming vehicles or engines into the country:

Certification by an Independent Commercial Importer (ICI) Exemption for temporary importation

Why Are Atlanta Car Enthusiasts Turning to Car Import Specialists?

Suppose you, as an Atlanta auto enthusiast, are thinking of buying a new car from outside the U.S. or importing grey market cars for your collection.

Car import specialists can simplify the process by:

Giving you access to specialty or unique vehicles

Handling the complex admin work on your behalf

Ensuring vehicle compliance

Streamlining the logistics and transportation processes

Access to Specialty or Unique Vehicles

With the help of car import specialists, auto enthusiasts like yourself can gain access to makes or models you otherwise won't be able to buy from traditional dealerships. Whether you want an Alfa Romeo 147 or a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Tommi Makinen Edition, they can help you find and import it into Atlanta.

Handling Complex Administrative and Clearance Work

Car import specialists can help save you time by taking over the complex work of administrative procedures. They can complete forms like the Department of Transportation (DOT) Form HS-7 and the EPA Form 3520-1 correctly, for instance.

You can also rely on import specialists to manage and deal with import tax and duties on your behalf.

Ensuring Vehicle Compliance

You don't want to buy a pricey vehicle only for the CBP to reject its entry because it doesn't conform to rules or requirements. The good news is that a car import specialist can help verify your purchase meets U.S. DOT and U.S. EPA safety and emission standards.

If the car you're buying is a non-conforming model, an import specialist can still help by working with a DOT-registered importer to have it undergo modifications and make it compliant.

Simplifying Logistics and Transportation

Car import specialists are experts in logistics and transportation, so they'll manage the entire shipping process on your behalf. They will:

Oversee your new car's transport to the foreign port

Arrange for its ferrying across the ocean

Ensure it gets to the designated U.S. port

Once your car has arrived in the U.S. port, your import specialist can have it transported to your preferred delivery address in Atlanta, GA.

How Do Car Import Specialists Differ From Car Exporting Service Providers?

Car import specialists are typically entities based in the same country as the buyers. They facilitate the sale and shipment of foreign makes and models into the buyers' home country.

Car exporting service providers, on the other hand, are international companies that facilitate the sale and shipment of vehicles to foreign buyers.

When you work with an auto importer, they'll likely partner with a used or a brand new car exporter. They'll coordinate and collaborate to handle the entire process, from international vehicle shipments to document management and logistics arrangements.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Buy an Imported Car in the First Place?

If this is your first time considering the prospect of buying an imported car, know that doing so may be a good idea if you want a unique model (e.g., one with a limited production run or a custom build).

Many imports also boast advanced features that are not always available on standard domestic models. Examples are luxury amenities and automatic emergency braking.

Some imported vehicles may also offer higher resale value, given that they're not as common in the U.S. as those you can readily purchase from typical dealerships.

Another reason consumers in Atlanta and throughout the U.S. buy imported vehicles is for their high-performance driving capabilities. Some may also offer:

Longer lifespans (with proper maintenance)

Better builds

Higher quality

Improved fuel efficiency

What Should You Ask and Do When Buying an Imported Car?

Before you buy any imported vehicle, always ask your importer for proper documentation proving the car has undergone all legal clearances and importation procedures. It should have a stellar service history and, ideally, have not been in any accident or have had significant damage.

Ask about the warranty and its terms and conditions. You should also research the vehicle's make and model reliability and how much owners pay on average for its repairs.

Call your domestic auto insurance provider, too. Ask them if they insure imported vehicles, and if so, how much your new import would cost under them. Inquire about any discount they can give you if you bundle your policies.

Partner With Reliable Car Import Specialists

As an Atlanta auto enthusiast, consider working with car import specialists so you can get access to a broader array of makes and models you otherwise won't find in your local dealership. With their tailored, expert guidance, they can help simplify your next purchase and assist you in making more educated car-buying decisions.

Browse the rest of our website for more related reads and the latest local, state, and national news.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.