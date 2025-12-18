DIY tree removal may seem easy, but it can backfire. From tackling trees near your house to using improper tree cutting tools to tackling trees near power lines, many risks can send you or your loved ones to the hospital.

The CDC reports that nearly 36,000 people visit emergency departments yearly due to chainsaw-related injuries. Handling your own tree maintenance may seem like a money-saver, but the risks of DIY tree removal can be costly. You can face injury, fines, or even tree death.

To save yourself a lot of trouble, hire pros to protect your home, trees, and health. It is the right step towards safe tree management.

What Is the Best Time of Year to Remove Trees?

Tree removal is ideal during the dormant season, between late winter and early spring. During dormancy, the tree has little to no leaves, making the tree's structure visible. This structure allows arborists from Southeast Tree to make safer, more precise cuts.

Finally, the ground is usually firm and frozen during winter through early spring. As a result, it protects your lawn from damage by heavy equipment.

How Do You Know When a Tree Needs To Be Cut Down?

Following tree removal safety guidelines means knowing when you need to cut down a tree. Here are signs you should remove a tree:

Your Tree Is Leaning

A leaning tree is a sign that it's about to fall. Find a spot in your lawn that gives you a full view of the tree to check whether you have a leaning tree. Signs that your tree may fall due to leaning include:

Newly exposed roots

Multi-stemmed trees

Having super-saturated soil

Trees with long and heavy branches

Soil that's cracking or lifting on one side of the tree

To find out if your leaning tree is a hazard, consider a professional tree inspection. They can assess the condition and cut it in case it poses any dangers.

Decaying Roots

Decaying roots are a sign that there is damage to your tree's structural support. Most roots are damaged by:

Animals

A lawn mower

Recent construction

The damage often affects how the tree gathers water and nutrients.

Roots also suffer during long periods of drought. After root damage, your tree may not recover, causing its health to decline.

Storm Damage

High winds or lightning can lead to tree damage. The most noticeable sign of damage is large branches breaking off. If you notice the branches cracking or the trunk splitting, this is a safety concern.

Close Proximity to Your Home

Large trees should be at least 15 to 20 feet away from your house. If they're close, the tree's roots can damage the foundation of your home. You also face risks of the tree or its branches falling on your roof.

Can I Remove A Tree By Myself?

Tree removal may seem like something to DIY. However, it isn't the smartest choice because you can make the following mistakes:

Misjudging Tree Size and Fall Direction

Trees may seem small when they stand tall. However, there are often bigger and heavier. If you cut a tree and it falls the wrong way, it can crash into your power lines and roof.

When you DIY, you may fail to follow the tree's natural lean directions. Ignoring this can lead to unpredictable falls. A tree that appears manageable needs expert skill to control its fall direction.

Underestimating the Need for Proper Tree Cutting Tools

The right tree cutting tools are essential in preventing tree removal accidents. However, many DIY-ers may think that you only need a chainsaw and gloves. Some oversights they make include:

Using dull chainsaws doubles the risk of kickback,

Failing to use safety gear, such as goggles and helmets

Ignoring rigging equipment, like ropes and pulleys, especially for large trees

Without these tools, tree removal can turn chaotic. If you aren't careful, you may get hurt and end up in the ER.

Failing to Assess Tree Health

Your tree may look healthy, but inside it may be hollowed out or decaying. These hidden problems make DIY tree removal extremely unsafe.

For example, rotten sections of the tree can fall unexpectedly while you're cutting, leading to injuries. One of the safe tree-cutting techniques is tree inspection before removal. Professional arborists will evaluate the health of your tree before cutting, reducing the risks of injury.

Overlooking Power Lines

Power lines can be a dangerous hazard during tree removal. If you don't pay attention to them, you face the risk of electrocution.

Ignoring Local Regulations

A lot of areas in the U.S. have strict regulations regarding tree removal. Certain species of trees are protected by law and can't be cut. Additionally, failing to get a proper permit for tree removal may lead to heavy fines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Trees Grow Back When You Cut Them Down?

A tree can grow back if you fail to remove the stump. When you cut down the tree, its roots remain. If the root system gets adequate nutrients, you will notice the growth of sprouts from the ground.

Over time, the tree's trunk will start recovering if the sprouts grow healthily. To stop the tree from growing back, you will have to remove the tree stump and its roots.

What Is the Best Homemade Tree Killer?

After cutting a tree, you may be left with a tree stump that you have to destroy if you don't want it growing back. You can use Epsom salt to kill the tree stump naturally.

You can also use rock salt. It will dehydrate the tree stump, killing the roots completely. In case you don't want to use chemicals, boiling water can help you weaken the tree stump's structure.

Can Trees Feel Pain When Cut?

Trees don't feel pain because they don't have a brain that receives pain signals. When you cut a tree, it doesn't notice or feel any discomfort.

Avoid DIY Tree Removal and Hire Pros

DIY tree removal may look like a nice weekend project, but it isn't. The process comes with costly and life-threatening risks. Hiring professional arborists ensures you and your loved ones' safety, protects your lawn, and saves you money in the long run.

