Plastic surgery is becoming more popular in many parts of the US. You can get it if you want to feel more confident about a body part you were insecure about before. Some procedures make it easier to move and enjoy everyday life.

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), doctors in the US performed over 6.1 million cosmetic procedures in 2024. The high number shows that many people in our country are embracing plastic surgery.

You may have seen people talking about appearance transformations online. It's common to come across before-and-after plastic surgery photos online, too, which has made more people open to it.

What Exactly Is Plastic Surgery?

Plastic surgery will help you change or repair parts of your body through medical care. Many procedures:

Improve your appearance

Fix birth defects

Help you heal from injury

You can choose to get cosmetic surgery or reconstructive surgery. Not all types of plastic surgery are about aesthetics.

Cosmetic surgery focuses on your appearance and your goals. By getting reconstructive surgery, you'll be aiming at healing and making your body more functional.

Visiting a specialist in Atlanta can help you figure out which option is good for you. They can offer a plastic surgery guide explaining:

Time needed to recover

Risks of the procedure

The results you should expect

What Are the 5 Most Common Plastic Surgeries?

The reasons people get common procedures vary. Some procedures are becoming more popular across the US as time passes.

1. Breast Augmentation

It involves changing the size or shape of the breast. Some people want their breasts to look alike. Others want to restore the volume they once had before:

Losing or gaining weight

Battling an illness

Pregnancy and breastfeeding

You can achieve natural-looking results if you get breast augmentation from expert plastic surgeons.

2. Liposuction

It's possible to remove fat from some areas of your body with liposuction. Even with a healthy diet and exercise, some stubborn fats are hard to get rid of.

Liposuction helps you achieve your desired shape.

3. Rhinoplasty

Reshaping your nose often makes breathing much easier. Rhinoplasty is also a good option if you want your nose to match your facial features.

Small changes can improve how your face looks before and after plastic surgery.

4. Eyelid Surgery

You don't have to deal with drooping skin or puffiness around your eyes. Eyelid surgery helps you have a rested look.

It may improve your vision if you manage the recovery by following your doctor's instructions.

5. Facelift

Facelifts are one of the best plastic surgery procedures for those who want to transform how their face looks. Get it if you want to fix deep wrinkles or loose skin.

People will compliment you on your younger-looking skin, and you'll feel more confident after healing.

Plastic Surgery Benefits

Many people get plastic surgery to improve their appearance. Looking good isn't the only benefit you get from it.

Better Confidence

The way you feel on a normal day can affect whether you enjoy life or not. Your confidence will be higher if you love how you look.

Getting cosmetic surgery may give you higher self-esteem when in public or just looking at yourself in the mirror. A trusted celebrity plastic surgeon will ask about your goals and come up with a plan to achieve them.

Physical Comfort

If your nose affects how you breathe and makes you feel uncomfortable, you'll be happier if you get rhinoplasty. Having large breasts can strain your muscles and lead to:

Poor posture

Deep grooves in your shoulders

Chronic back pain

Skin irritation

Getting breast augmentation is a great way to address physical discomfort. You'll find it easier to exercise and sleep, too.

Emotional Relief

Your appearance might affect your mental health and cause you to lack peace of mind. Emotional relief is among the top cosmetic surgery benefits.

You'll be able to enjoy hanging out with your friends or posting pictures online without worrying about how you look. If you have been dealing with chronic pain or discomfort, plastic surgery can relieve you of the stress.

Healthier Habits

When you feel better about how you look or move, staying active will become less stressful.

Being more comfortable in your body can change how you live. You may start wanting to spend more time outside your house or actually enjoy an active lifestyle.

Plastic surgery helps you get rid of excess skin or breathing issues that are making it harder to stay active.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Plastic Surgery Only for Celebrities?

No. The media often highlights plastic surgery cases of celebrities. It's great for people from different backgrounds, and you don't need to be famous to get it.

Most of the patients expert plastic surgeons serve aren't even in the public eye.

How Long Does Recovery Take?

It depends. You may recover in just a few days if you're getting a small treatment. Factors influencing the recovery period are:

Your health and nutrition

Your age

The way you follow post-treatment instructions

Consulting a plastic surgeon early will help you prepare your body for the procedure. They can explain the recovery timeline and ensure you understand how you should care for yourself for a better recovery.

Does Insurance Cover Plastic Surgery?

It depends. The purpose of your plastic surgery determines if your insurance company will cover it or not. Reconstructive care often qualifies since companies think of it as a necessary medical procedure.

If you're getting a treatment mainly for cosmetic purposes, you may have to pay for it out of pocket. Don't assume your insurer will cover plastic surgery. Calling your provider and reading your policy carefully gives you the clarity you need.

Understand Plastic Surgery Before You Decide

A lot of people have battled with low self-esteem and chronic pain for years. Plastic surgery is a great way to address such issues.

Check out before and after pictures online if you need to see how encouraging the changes are. You'll feel emotionally relieved if you get plastic surgery from an expert and end up with the results you've been desiring. Read more articles on modern medicine on our page.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.