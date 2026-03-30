The most common roadside emergencies drivers don't plan for include dead batteries, flat tires, engine overheating, and lockouts -- issues that often happen unexpectedly and can leave you stranded without preparation.

Picture this: you're buckled in, rolling down the highway, maybe on a summer road trip or a random weekend trip to unwind and think things through. Suddenly, your car displays a warning, limp mode is activated, and you must pull over as soon as it's safe to do so. What next?

Roadside emergencies aren't uncommon. According to Custom Market Insights, the vehicle roadside assistance market is forecast to grow 4.9% annually through 2034, driven by the increasing number of roadside emergencies across the country.

The last thing you want, whether on a cross-country drive or a short trip to the convenience store, is unexpected car troubles.

What Is the Most Common Roadside Emergency?

Dead batteries are by far the most common cause of roadside emergencies.

You've probably experienced it, rushing to work in the morning, only to find your car does not start. A dead battery is often the culprit. At home, the issue may not be an emergency, but if it occurs while driving, roadside assistance will be required.

Batteries lose power and storage capacity as they age, and while most will show signs of decline, some will die without warning. Whatever the case, a dead battery will need jump-starting, which other drivers can help with, as long as the jumper cables are available.

Sometimes, though, a dead battery will not start the car even with jump-starting. This calls for a new battery. Thankfully, many mobile roadside assistance providers can deliver a battery to your location.

How Common Are Flat Tires?

Most drivers have experienced a flat tire while on the road, and some haven't been lucky enough to tell the tale. A tire blowout at cruising speeds can result in a severe crash.

In most cases, though, a flat tire will slow down the car, allowing you to pull over and take the necessary action. If your car has a spare tire, you can change it yourself and get on with your trip.

Auto manufacturers that don't provide a spare tire usually equip their cars with a tire repair kit, but whether or not it works will depend on the cause of the flat tire and the driver's tire repair skills. Sidewall punctures, for example, cannot be safely repaired with a sealant.

When that's the case, the solution is to call a company that can deliver the correct tire to you; otherwise, towing the car to a workshop or safe location might be your only option.

Overheating Engines and Other Mechanical/Electrical Problems

Perhaps the most frustrating vehicle breakdown issue is an overheating engine.

With an overheating engine, a complex diagnosis might be required, especially if coolant leaks aren't visible in the engine bay. Depending on the cause of the problem, repairs can be done by the roadside by competent mechanics, or the car will need to be towed to the workshop.

Other related problems can ground you by the roadside. For example, sometimes an engine will enter limp mode or come to a complete stop when there's an issue with the transmission. Sensor failures, fuel system failures, and electrical glitches can all immobilize your car until diagnosis and repair are done.

Car Lockouts

Newer cars come with multiple entry options, including key fobs, key cards, phone-as-a-key technology, and even fingerprint access. Even then, car lockouts are still rampant.

For cars without the traditional key, a dead battery will render the car inaccessible. Key card misplacement, leaving the keys inside, and server outages can all cause a lockout.

Without immediate access to a spare key, which is usually the case in roadside emergencies, you have to seek the necessary assistance. If there aren't electrical issues preventing the car from being accessible, a professional with the right skills and tools, like this automotive locksmith in Austin, TX, must be sought to either reprogram a new key or manually open the locked door safely.

Planning for Common Roadside Emergencies

Roadside emergencies are unavoidable. Vehicles break down even with the best care.

However, you don't want to be caught unawares. Proper planning for these common emergencies makes you better prepared to handle them.

Here are essential tips to keep in mind:

Build a driver's emergency kit that includes a spare tire, jumpers, flashlight, and first aid kit

Schedule routine vehicle checks and make preventive repairs

Identify roadside assistance service providers along your route

Stay safe and visible after pulling over by using reflective markers or turning on hazard lights

Frequently Asked Questions

Should You Stay in Your Car or Exit During a Breakdown?

It depends on the situation. Generally, it's safe to keep the hazards on and stay in the car if it breaks down on a busy highway as you wait for emergency services. If there's a risk of fire or other hazards, it's safer to move away from the vehicle.

Do Weather Conditions Increase the Risk of Roadside Emergencies?

Absolutely. Rainy weather reduces visibility and makes the road slippery, increasing the risk of an accident. Extreme heat puts excessive strain on the car's engine and cooling systems, increasing the risk of overheating.

Always take note of seasonal risks before embarking on your journey.

How Can You Tell If a Problem Requires Immediate Towing?

Issues that require engine or transmission diagnosis will typically end up in the workshop, so it's best to start looking for a towing service right away. Tire issues, dead batteries, and door lockouts can be fixed by the roadside.

Plan for Roadside Emergencies in Advance

Sometimes we head out in a rush or make impromptu trips. Other times, we simply forget to plan ahead.

Unfortunately, either situation can land you in roadside emergencies that can put your life at risk or disrupt your plans. That's why planning for these emergencies in advance is highly recommended.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.