Fencing contractors can revolutionize your life as a pet owner by installing a fence that lets your pets enjoy the outdoors while keeping them safely contained. With the help of professional garden, animal, or cat fence builders, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing you have a system that protects your pets from external dangers.

Safeguarding pets is even more crucial to pet owners who regard them as family. As a study published in PubMed Central points out, 97% of American pet owners consider their pets such. About half even see them as humans.

Your pets aside, reputable fence installers can also help protect wildlife by putting up systems that deter but don't harm them. Whether it's fencing against geese, raccoons, snakes, or deer, these experts can help you keep them off your property using humane deterrents.

What Is the Best Time of Year to Install a Fence?

Fall is typically the best time to have a fence company build, erect, and install your system.

One reason is that fall brings much milder temperatures and weather conditions than summer. Conversely, prolonged outdoor work in the summer could even be dangerous, depending on where you live.

As the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) explains, over 65,000 people end up in emergency rooms every summer due to heat-related illnesses (HRIs).

With autumn's cooler temperatures, professional installers can put your pet, animal, or garden fence up much more efficiently. The optimal environmental conditions can also help reduce stress on the fencing materials.

Digging post holes can also be easier for fencing contractors when they do it in the fall. The soil is dry and stable, not wet and muddy (such as in the spring), nor extremely hard and compacted (such as in summer). It's not frozen, either, which is typical of soil conditions during winter.

What to Look for When Hiring a Fence Contractor?

While you want to keep your home improvement project within budget, remember that if the price is "too good to be true," it likely is.

Instead, ensure your chosen contractor meets all requirements, including state-mandated licenses and insurance (e.g., liability coverage and workers' compensation).

You should also go with a contractor backed by a proven track record in your area. Being local means they understand variables specific to your location, such as:

Building codes

Climate-related challenges

Soil types

Wildlife

Pests

How Are Fencing Contractors Revolutionizing Pet Ownership and Wildlife Protection?

Fencing contractors are transforming pet ownership and revolutionizing wildlife protection by using a combination of:

Innovative technology

Advanced and durable physical barriers

Strategic habitat-friendly designs

Experienced fence installers also understand that no two pets are the same, which is why they offer bespoke fencing solutions to keep furry family members safe.

Installing Escape-Proof Fencing for the "Houndini" or "Great Catsby"

Whether you have a houndini or a catsby, you should consider investing in a custom-made escape-proof animal fence.

If you have the former, you can get a dog fence featuring a steel chew barrier as the base layer. It can face inside while overlapping on the ground to serve as a dig deterrent, as explained by this guide found on https://www.critterfence.com/.

If you have a cat who loves the outdoors, an experienced fencing contractor may recommend a cat fence with a no-climb post extender in one or both directions. Their angled designs take advantage of gravity, forcing climbing felines back down to the ground.

Implementing Specialized Designs to Deter Garden Pests and Wildlife

Modern fencing contractors are increasingly using specialized system designs to keep pets in while reducing the risks of pests and deterring wildlife. Examples include:

Buried wire mesh to safeguard against burrowers

High fencing for deer (with the top-most sections having options for being "seasonal" and removable)

Small-mesh, critter-proof hardware cloth for rabbit exclusions

Top-mounted coyote rollers

As the above are physical deterrents, they don't have the same deleterious effects as chemical-based pest control methods. They're more sustainable, offering long-term structural protection that's safe for your furry family members, the environment, and non-target wildlife.

Using Innovative and Durable Materials

Another way fencing contractors are revolutionizing pet ownership and wildlife protection is by using advanced, hard-wearing materials. Some examples include:

PVC-coated welded wire, metal mesh, and galvanized hardware to make dig-proof, chew-resistant barriers against pests

High-tensile fencing, aluminum, and steel to deter larger wildlife

Smooth and high-visibility wire to protect and discourage deer from entering

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do You Find a Good Fence Company?

If you have trusted sources living in your area (such as family members and friends) who have fencing systems on their property, ask them for references. If they're happy with their current fence, they'll likely recommend their builder and installer.

If you're friendly with your neighbors and you like their fence, ask them where they got it and if they'd recommend their installer.

Once you have at least three contractors on your prospect list, research them more thoroughly and verify their credentials.

Depending on where you live, you can contact your state's contractors' license board or department of consumer affairs. They can confirm whether your prospective contractors have valid, active licenses and insurance policies.

Do You Need a Permit to Put a Fence Around Your Yard?

The need for a permit before installing a fence depends on your local municipal codes and zoning laws. If you live in a homeowners' association (HOA), they may also have rules regarding fence erections and permitting.

In the general community, permits are necessary for fences that exceed a specific height (e.g., over six feet) or if you install them on a property line. Some municipalities may also require a permit for fencing systems made of specific materials (e.g., solid masonry).

If you hire a reputable fencing contractor, though, you don't have to worry about acquiring necessary permits yourself, as they'll obtain these on your behalf.

Let Expert Fencing Contractors Help Keep Pets and Wildlife Safe

Fencing contractors can revolutionize pet ownership and wildlife protection by creating fences with bespoke, specialized designs and innovative, durable materials that keep pets in and wildlife and pests out. With their expertise and knowledge, they can help minimize human and animal conflicts.

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