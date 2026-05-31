When comparing home insurance policy quotes, consider features such as extended replacement cost and weather endorsements based on your climate. See if you can lower your premium by bundling your home insurance policy with others, such as auto or even life. Certain weatherproofing and security upgrades can also lower those insurance costs, so ask your insurance agent about specific reduction action.

According to the Pew Research Center, 71% of homeowners are complaining about rising home insurance costs. Several survey respondents believe prices have risen significantly due to repair and rebuilding expenses and insurers wanting to make more money. Understanding how factors, like state location, carrying a mortgage, and proactive risk management, could help more homeowners mitigate some of these rising costs.

What Is Driving Rising Home Insurance Policy Quotes?

Inflation in an economy directly affects home insurance rates through the cost of building materials. After a home is damaged, the cost to rebuild can compound, particularly with materials such as concrete or lumber. It costs way more to rebuild a home today than 10 or 20 years ago, so replacement value adjustment may lead to insurers raising coverage limits, which directly goes into your premium rates.

Ongoing unpredictable extreme weather, led by global warming, has also put more homes in danger of damage. When you're reviewing your home insurance policy quotes, make sure you compare separate weather endorsements that may include:

Flood damage

Earthquake

Windstorm

Some insurers are also protecting against fraudulent claims that have led to financial losses. Therefore, some companies are hiking rates across entire regions to make up for those payouts.

Is Bundling Worth It?

When getting a home insurance quote, consider how much you can save by bundling different plans. Some companies may offer discounts of up to 25% by having a multi-policy plan.

For example, if one storm or other event causes damage to both your house and car, you only have to pay one deductible instead of two different ones.

You manage:

One bill

One renewal rate

One insurance agent

This all saves you time, paperwork, and hassle.

However, a bundle policy may not be ideal for your household if you have a bad driver with a high-risk profile who can make your home insurance premium higher within a bundle. If you drive classic or specialty cars, they may also require a separate standalone policy for better coverage.

Does Location Affect Homeowners Insurance Rates?

Absolutely, as a state you're in plays a major role in what that final quote will be. According to the United States Census Bureau, over 5.3 million homes paid over $4,000 a year for property insurance in 2023.

You are among the states paying the highest annual insurance cost for a mortgage if your home is in:

Louisiana

Oklahoma

Texas

Mississippi

Florida

Florida has the highest median annual home insurance cost in 2023 at $2,273. However, Rhode Island's annual property insurance costs were lower than those of the most expensive states at $1,538.

Having a mortgage or not having one also affects rates. For example, mortgaged homes in Florida had the nation's highest median property insurance cost at $2,273, but the median cost for a household in the same state without a mortgage was $1,442 annually.

How Can a Property Owner Reduce Financial Risk with Insurance?

One easy step is to avoid forgetting payments and creating late fees; simply pay your insurance premiums online.

From there, focusing on house protection can mitigate your risk in the eyes of insurers by proactively avoiding damage from weather, human error, and transferring financial liability when possible.

Reduce physical and environmental hazards by installing smart technology to detect leaks. Water damage can be catastrophic for homeowners and is a leading cause of insurance claims.

If you live in a wind-prone or coastal area, consider reinforcing your home with stronger roofing material such as metal or slate. Impact-resistant windows protect your home from shattering debris while providing additional security by reducing the likelihood of home break-ins.

Reinforce your home from wildfire-prone areas by creating a clear defensible space that includes non-combustible materials such as:

Gravel

Concrete

Pavers

Anything that's combustible, like propane tanks, should be about 30 feet away from your foundation, according to the USDA Forest Service.

Stay on top of routine maintenance from roofing inspections to plumbing repairs and HVAC servicing. Document the fact that you're doing these repairs and inspections in case something happens and the insurer wants proof that a claim isn't your fault.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the 80% Rule in Property Insurance?

This rule states you should insure your home for at least 80% of the total replacement costs. Your insurance company can penalize you if you insure for less than this threshold and submit a claim. The penalty will result in them only paying a proportional amount of your repair costs.

Remain compliant by adjusting for inflation after reviewing your policy limits. Report any capital improvement, such as a kitchen remodel or a building extension, that can increase your home's replacement value. You can also consider an inflation guard endorsement that automatically adjusts your coverage limit to reflect changing home values.

What Are the Statistics for Homeowners Insurance Claims?

According to U.S. News and World Report, about 5.6% of insured homes filed a claim each year, and 1 in 18 homeowners will submit a claim annually. 97% of these claims came from property damage, with liability claims only making up the remaining 2%.

The most common claims include wind and hail damage, followed by water damage and freezing.

Get a Good Quote for Home Protection

Your home insurance policy quotes may be much higher than they were a few years ago. That's because global changes from increasingly bad weather to expensive building materials are affecting how insurers calculate rates.

Fraudulent claims have also negatively impacted what scrupulous clients end up paying. However, carefully shopping for quotes, considering bundles, and fortifying your home to reduce the likelihood of damage can all help reduce the cost that you may pay each month.

To learn more about home insurance and other features, continue to review our website for more engaging content.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.