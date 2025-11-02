Facial cosmetic procedures offer dual benefits -- they not only boost your appearance but also address health concerns. Procedures like rhinoplasty improve breathing combined with nasal aesthetics, while blepharoplasty restores vision obstructed by drooping eyelids.

As per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reports, over 7.4 million procedures were done on the face and head. This shows how people are accepting of facial procedures and their benefits.

The intersection of medicine and facial aesthetics is creating opportunities where a single procedure solves multiple problems. When you get cosmetic enhancements, you're pursuing both beauty and wellness.

What Is a Facial Aesthetic Treatment?

Facial cosmetic procedures are medical treatments designed to improve the appearance of your face. These include both surgical and non-surgical options, such as rhinoplasty, facelifts, and more.

While the primary goal of the treatments is often to enhance beauty, many of these procedures also offer medical value. You can use them to correct functional issues.

What Are Facial Procedures That Combine Aesthetics & Medical Benefits?

Several transformational beauty treatments masterfully blend beauty with health benefits. This creates outcomes that improve both beauty, form, and function. Here are facial cosmetic procedures that combine beauty and medical value:

Rhinoplasty

Rhinoplasty addresses structural issues inside your nose while boosting its external appearance. Breathing can become a problem if you have issues such as:

A deviated septum

Enlarged turbinates

Collapsed nasal valves

Getting a rhinoplasty from a qualified plastic surgeon corrects these problems. The procedure straightens your septum, reduces turbinate size, or reinforces weakened nasal structures. After the treatment, you'll achieve facial harmony and be able to breathe freely.

Blepharoplasty

As you age, excess skin forms around your eyelids. The droopy upper eyelids make you look tired and aged. Additionally, they can block your peripheral vision, creating dangerous blind spots when you're moving around.

If you're struggling with this, blepharoplasty may be the right facial cosmetic procedure for you. It removes the excess tissue forming around your eyelids, opening your field of vision.

According to research from the International Journal of Environmental Research & Public Health, patients who have undergone a blepharoplasty have fewer headaches. Heavy eyelids force you to constantly strain your brow muscles to lift them, leading to tension headaches. Blepharoplasty reduces the strain, offering relief.

Facelift

A facelift is a common cosmetic procedure that helps patients enhance their facial appearance. It also helps improve facial nerve function.

Sometimes, age-related tissue sagging or nerve damage related to injury or paralysis can harm your facial muscles. This can affect your natural ability to smile or frown.

Luckily, you can get a facelift for facial paralysis to address the issue. Once you get the procedure, you will notice enhanced facial reanimation and symmetry.

Chin Implants

Your jawline ensures facial balance and function. If you have an imbalanced jawline, you should consider a chin implant.

Chin implants add projection and volume, creating a well-defined jawline. This enhances facial harmony through a smoother, more symmetrical profile.

Aside from the aesthetics, chin implants correct jaw misalignment that causes TMJ disorders and discomfort. This facial procedure reduces pain and improves jaw function.

How Risky Is Face Surgery?

Facial surgery carries some risks. The common side effects you may experience include:

Bruising

Numbness

Discomfort

Temporary swelling

These common risks are temporary. You will notice them subside in a few days. More serious complications include infections, excessive bleeding, and extreme anesthesia reactions.

Choosing a board certified plastic surgeon can reduce your risks. Your surgeon will discuss these risks during consultation, helping you make the right choices. Good communication about your medical history and lifestyle will ensure you get the safest care possible.

What Is the Age Limit for Plastic Surgery?

Minors under the age of eighteen can't get plastic surgery without parental consent in the USA. Some procedures may also be restricted until you reach 21 years of age.

Age is an important factor to consider before getting facial surgery. For instance, a safe rhinoplasty only happens when the facial bones have fully developed.

In females, the facial bones fully develop between the ages of fourteen and fifteen. For males, their facial bones are fully developed by age sixteen or seventeen.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Painful Is a Facial Cosmetic Surgery?

In general, facial plastic surgery isn't painful. Professional surgeons will perform the surgery under anesthesia. This means you won't experience any pain during the procedure.

However, you are likely to experience post-operative discomfort. Your doctor may prescribe some medication for relief. Usually, the pain will subside within a few days.​

What Is the Cost of Plastic Surgery on the Face?

When considering facial cosmetic procedures, ensure you evaluate the financial implications. The cost of these procedures vary depending on the complexity of the surgery, the expertise of the surgeon, and the technology used. Non-invasive facial treatments will be more affordable than facial surgeries.

Insurance often doesn't cover cosmetic procedures. However, health insurance may cover the costs of cosmetic surgery if it corrects health issues. For example, if your rhinoplasty can also correct breathing problems, your insurer may cover anesthesia and hospital fees.

Are Gen Zers Saying No to Botox?

Using Botox has been a quick beauty fix. These injectables improve skin firmness, but aren't popular with Gen Z.

One of the reasons is the lack of individuality. Some Gen Z feel like Botox makes everyone look almost the same. Some are afraid of the botched results and unrealistic standards set by the injectables.

Additionally, it isn't that young people don't want Botox; it's that they may not need it. A lot of Gen Z are proactively preventing aging signs through healthy habits and quality skincare. This investment reduces the chances of them needing Botox.

Invest in Your Health and Aesthetics with Facial Cosmetic Procedures

Facial cosmetic procedures have both aesthetic and medical benefits. This is changing the way we think about beauty. Transformational beauty treatments not only enhance your appearance but also ensure you're healthy.

