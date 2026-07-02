When cross-country moving, you can fly to your new home while professional movers drive a loaded truck with your belongings to meet you there.

According to reports from Yahoo Finance, about 35% of Americans planned to move in 2025, yet trends show that only 8% to 9% actually make it happen. This wide gap between wanting to move and doing it says so much about how people dread packing up everything and moving across the country.

If you're planning to move, you probably dread the uncomfortable hours spent on the road with restless kids. Luckily, you don't have to go through that. To make your life easier, you can board a quick flight to your new place and let a professional moving driver pull up with all your belongings days later.

What Is the Fly-and-Meet Moving Method?

With the fly-and-meet moving method, you fly to your new home while a hired professional drives your belongings and meets you there. Instead of tiring yourself and driving a rental truck across the country, you can load it, hire a truck driver to transport your belongings, and book a flight.

Many companies offer a Rented Truck Driver service that allows you to rent a truck and get a professional to carry your stuff. While you travel by air, your belongings come by road. These hybrid moving services help you avoid the tedious and costly process of doing it yourself.

How Do I Plan a Fly-and-Meet Cross-Country Moving?

If you want a smooth fly-and-meet move, you should have a good plan. Here are steps to take during long-distance moving:

Book the Right Truck

You can't fly to your new home without having the truck for your belongings. Make sure you reserve it first. Choose a one-way rental and size it to the belongings you have.

If you get a small truck, you may have to leave things behind. On the other hand, a truck that's too big makes you pay for empty air. You should book early since one-way trucks on popular routes are limited, especially during busy months.

Hire Your Driver

Once you reserve the truck, line up your driver and agree on when they'll collect your belongings and when they'll deliver them. These pickup and delivery windows are important parts of your plan because your flights and your loading day all have to fit around them.

Ensure you hire a licensed and experienced driver. They should also know the routes they'll take and keep you informed at every step.

Sort Out the Loading

Next, you should find ways in which you can pack the truck. You can load it yourself or bring in DIY moving help to handle the heavy lifting.

Make sure this process isn't rushed so you can avoid breaking things or leaving something behind. You should have a fully packed truck ready before your driver arrives. This process makes handoff quick and easy.

Book Your Flight

Once you hand over the truck to the driver, book your flights. As you book, make sure you land a day or two before the truck is due. When you arrive first, you get time to pick up your keys, clean your new space, and set it up before your belongings show up.

Confirm Tracking

Before you fly to a new state, find out how you'll track the truck. Tracking helps you follow your belongings during the move.

Is Fly-and-Meet Moving Cheaper Than Driving Yourself?

Driving your belongings across the country looks cheap until you add up the costs. You'll notice your expenses increase while fly-and-meet moving reduces costs you spend on:

Fuel for the truck

Several nights in the motel

Days of unpaid time off work to drive

Meals on the road for your whole family

Wear, stress, and the risk of an accident on the roads

If you compare all these costs to the driver's fee, you'll notice that you'll waste a lot of money on DIY moving.

What Happens If My Belongings Are Damaged During a Cross-Country Move?

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration often regulates cross-country moving companies. Based on FMCSA regulations, your movers cover your belongings depending on weight.

If your belongings get damaged during the move, you'll get a $0.60 reimbursement per pound, per item. They should also provide extra valuation coverage for an additional fee, which protects your belongings for their actual value.

Your mover should share the FMCSA's consumer rights and responsibilities. Ensure you read through the document to protect yourself.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Should I Budget for a Cross-Country Move?

The amount of money you budget for cross-country moving can be between $2,000 and $5,000 or more. Your costs will depend on things like:

The distance

The weight and size of your belongings

Any extra services you may need

Make sure you get an accurate estimate from professional movers. It'll help you know how much you need to budget for your move. Ask about all potential fees that may come up during the move so that you can avoid surprises.

How Can You Track the Truck and Driver Along the Way?

You can track the truck and driver using GPS tracking or a live link. These options allow you to watch your truck's location in real-time right from your phone.

If your driver can't offer these options, ask them to share their live location through:

Google Maps

Apple's Find My Phone

WhatsApp

Additionally, you can place an AirTag in your belongings. Knowing where your belongings are will give you peace of mind.

What Are Red Flags With Cross-Country Movers?

Companies that ask for a large upfront cash deposit without even looking at your belongings are a red flag. You should also avoid movers who use pressure tactics to rush your booking or offer low-ball estimates.

Enjoy Seamless Cross-Country Moving

Cross-country moving is only as hard as you make it. If you do it by yourself, you'll feel the pain in your body and pockets. Hiring a professional moving driver to transport your stuff and flying ahead to wait for these items is cheaper and easier on your body.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.