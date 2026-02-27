Black mold can be bad for your health, and it may also affect your pets. Bleach doesn't always get rid of mold. It mostly only kills the spores on the surface. You should always get a full inspection if you suspect you have mold or have seen some spots around your home.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), you should dry water-damaged areas in your home within 24 to 48 hours so they don't develop mold. It's very easy for mold to start growing in any area with moisture.

There's likely some black mold myth you've heard people talk about or read online and would like to debunk. Knowing about the facts is an important step to protect your family.

What Should I Do if I Find Black Mold?

Don't jump into worst-case scenarios just because you see some dark mold in your home. You need to focus on acting quickly. Figure out if there's any water leaking in your home. Mold thrives when there's:

Roof leaks

Plumbing drips

Condensation near your windows

Flooding

The problem will continue if you just clean the mold without figuring out where it's coming from. It's good to wear an N95 mask as you clean a small area with black mold and keep the windows open.

Professional black mold cleanup is a smart move if you notice the mold has spread to many areas. There might be spores in your HVAC system or inside your drywall that you can't see. Visit Bio-One if you're looking for an expert to help you clean up black mold.

What Are the First Signs of Mold Sickness?

You might think you just have a mild cold or an allergy when, in reality, you might be dealing with mold exposure. Don't just dismiss the signs if they keep coming back. Healthcare experts advise us to watch out for these symptoms of mold exposure:

Sneezing

A runny nose

Itchy eyes

Coughing

Scratchy throat

Some people have skin irritation and feel tired when exposed to black mold. If you visit a doctor in Atlanta, they can do tests to figure out what may be causing some of these issues.

Top Black Mold Myths

Rumors about mold spread very quickly, especially on the internet. You can avoid unnecessary stress once you figure out the most common misunderstandings.

All Black Mold Is Toxic

Just because mold is black doesn't mean it has tons of harmful toxins. Experts can do tests to confirm if the mold in your home is dangerous to your health.

Bleach Always Solves the Problem

Once you wipe a surface with mold using bleach, you kill the spores on top. It's easy for mold to grow inside a porous wall or any other material that absorbs water. You might notice new growth after a few days if you just rely on bleach for cleaning.

Mold Only Grows in Dirty Homes

Black mold can still grow in your home even if you thoroughly clean each area. Clean homes still deal with:

Leaks

Humidity spikes

Storm damage

No Smell Means No Mold

If you notice a musty odor in your home, get an inspection because you might have water damage. Mold inside the walls won't always cause a noticeable smell immediately.

Black Mold Facts

You'll be able to make smart decisions once you know mold facts backed by science. Every homeowner in an area vulnerable to storms like Atlanta should have such information.

Mold Can Affect Your Health

Black mold can lead to major health issues, especially if you have asthma. Reactions are often stronger in people with a weakened immune system.

The more exposed you are to black mold, the higher the risk. It can even lead to serious issues like chronic lung disease.

Mold Can Hide Behind Surfaces

Professional mold inspection involves using a moisture meter. Thermal imaging can help you identify areas with hidden dampness. It's common for mold to start growing in your basement or attic before you see it inside your main living areas.

Proper Remediation Requires Containment

You should never disturb mold without containing it because it will only spread. Spores can land on surfaces and start forming mold in new areas.

Negative air pressure helps professionals avoid cross-contamination. Removing black mold after sealing the affected area is a great way to protect other spaces.

Prevention Costs Less Than Repair

It's much cheaper to keep mold out of your home than it is to fix it. You should repair leaky roofs before you need black mold clean up. Using a dehumidifier can help you control the level of humidity in your home so it doesn't cause issues later.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Mold Damage?

It depends on what caused it. Never ignore gradual leaks or fail to maintain your roof. Insurance won't cover the cost of removing mold if you neglected your home.

Sudden pipe bursts or heavy storms can lead to black mold growth. Keep all the records of the repairs and inspections you've had, since you'll need them when you file a claim.

Can I Stay in My Home During Remediation?

In many cases, yes. If the black mold is confined to a small area of your home, you can use other rooms while the experts remove it. Any HVAC work requiring experts may mean you have to move for a short time. Your professional can tell you what to expect once they figure out the work needed.

How Can I Prevent Mold From Returning?

Keep the moisture away. Your gutters should be free of debris so that they can allow water to flow. It's common for roof leaks to begin because a homeowner failed to remove leaves and nests from their gutters.

A kitchen exhaust fan will remove excess moisture while you cook. Getting regular mold inspection is important if your home had water damage a few months ago.

Learn the Truth About Black Mold

Pay attention to the black mold in your home without panicking. An expert can determine the kind you have, since not all of it is toxic.

You'll be able to stay safe once you seal the affected area and get professional removal instead of just using bleach for cleaning. Learn more ways to keep your home safe on our news page.

