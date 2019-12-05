Report: These Are the Best Vehicle Brands for 2020

The best vehicle brands on the market all excel at giving the driver exactly what they want when it comes to performance, styling and amenities. If you’re ready to look at the 2020 models and need some direction, you’re in luck.
U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Vehicle Brand awards was just released to help car shoppers make wise decisions.
Ram, Kia Rise to Best Vehicle Brand Status for 2020
To come up with the results, the site evaluated 35 brands of cars, SUVs, trucks and luxury vehicles.
“Deciding where to start looking for a new car, truck or SUV can be one of the most overwhelming parts of buying a car,” said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. “The Best Vehicle Brands provides consumers with the greatest possible starting point, no matter what type of vehicle they’re shopping for.”
Here are some key findings from the reports:
- For the Best Vehicle Brand awards, half the award classes featured repeat winners.
- New honors went to Ram (Best Truck Brand) and Kia (Best SUV Brand) in their respective categories.
The Best Vehicle Brand results were tallied by combining scores from U.S. News Best Cars rankings, which factored in marks for safety, reliability data and automotive press opinions.
Let’s look at the winners of the Best Vehicle Brand awards. The following awards are divided into four categories: cars, SUVs, trucks, and luxury vehicles:
2020 Best Vehicle Brand Winners
Best Car Brand: Mazda
- Models: Mazda3, Mazda6 and Mazda MX-5 Miata
Best SUV Brand: Kia
- Models: Niro, Telluride, Sorento, Sportage
Best Truck Brand: Ram
- Models: 1500, 2500, 3500
Best Luxury Brand: Porsche
- Models: Cayenne, Macan, Boxster, 911
If you’re in the market for a new car, Team Clark has everything you need to know before purchase .
More Car Articles on Clark.com:
