9.13.19 Gaming addiction is now considered a psychological disorder; Clark Stinks

    The World Health Organization has declared excessive gaming a psychological disorder.  A MarketWatch survey reveals the number of people spending an hour or more a day playing video games increased 20% over the last year. Many believe they’ll go pro and earn a living and become reclusive and obsessive in the endeavor, gaming constantly. For parents, it’s a tug of war you want your kid to win, so game time should be strictly limited.  Who knew the pro athlete mentality would translate into gaming.  The winner of a Fortnight competition won $3M, reinforcing others to abandon all else for gaming. But, for athletes and gamers, almost no one makes the cut as a pro and those who do have a short career.   

    Clark answers his critics on Clark Stinks. 

