7.19.19 Surf the web without being extensively tracked; Clark Stinks

  7.19.19

    Updated:

    Google’s Chrome browser is tracking you more than you realize. Clark gives thoughts on searching and browsing and not being tracked; Christa reads listener posts about how Clark has missed the mark in his advice this week. If you have a “Clark Stinks” to share you can leave it here.

